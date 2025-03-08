Pistons' G League Team Acquires Former March Madness Hero
As the Detroit Pistons make a push for the playoffs, their G League affiliate is hard at work as well. On Friday, they made a trade to acquire a former NCAA Tournament standout.
Identical to their NBA squad, the Motor City Cruise sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. They currently find themselves three games above .500 with a 13-10 record. In an attempt to keep their momentum rolling, they made a trade to bring in some more three-point shooting.
The Cruise took to social media Friday to announce that they've landed Jack Gohlke in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks' G League affiliate. Before going undrafted last summer, the 25-year-old went fire for his play in the NCAA Tournament for the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.
In last year's tournament, Oakland managed to pull off a massive upset over Kentucky. This was in large part due to the play of Gohlke, who came alive in the matchup en route to ending the game with ten made three-pointers.
Now with the Cruise, Gohlke will attempt to be a standout prospect in a new situation. Prior to the trade, he was averaging just 3.0 PPG for the Wisconsin Herd on 35.2% shooting from beyond the arc.
The Cruise have a number of standouts on their roster, with two-way players Cole Swider and Alondes Williams at the top of the list. Gohlke will now join this exciting group of prospects, hoping to provide a boost for Detroit with his outside shooting.
Gohlke reaching the NBA is rather unlikely, but this is still a smart move for the Pistons' organization. They now have a chance to develop him to see if he as any chance at being an effective complementary piece at the game's highest level.
