Pistons Land Decent Trade Grade for Acquiring Warriors ‘Flop’
Clearly, the Golden State Warriors weren’t thrilled with their first big trade of the 2024-2025 NBA season to acquire Dennis Schroder. When the trade market was in its final hours, it became clear the Schroder era in Golden State would wrap up after 24 games.
In Bleacher Report’s post-deadline trade grades, Schroder’s Golden State run was described as a flop.
With 18 starts and six appearances off the bench, Schroder averages 11 points on 38 percent shooting from the field. From three, Schroder averaged 32 percent on 4.8 attempts per game.
Along with his scoring, Schroder came down with two rebounds per game and averaged four assists. While the Warriors’ incosnsitencies certainly didn’t fall on Schroder after the trade, their front office quickly targeted Jimmy Butler when it became clear the Phoenix Suns couldn’t afford him in the market.
In a major multi-team trade, Schroder ended up in Detroit. In past years, a guy like Schroder might’ve been a buyout candidate after ending up on the Pistons, but this year is different. The Pistons are playing with purpose. They are in the postseason picture and could crack the playoffs for the first time in years.
With a B+ grade, Bleacher Report believes the Pistons took the right approach in the trade market.
“Schroder is a capable backup point guard (maybe more if you believe in what he did with the Nets earlier this year) whose $13 million comes off the books this summer. Detroit badly needs secondary playmaking next to Cade Cunningham and, perhaps more urgently, someone who can run the second-unit offense. Though he flopped in Golden State, Schroder should fill that stopgap role nicely with the Pistons.”
Jaden Ivey won’t return for at least another month. There’s a realistic scenario where Ivey doesn’t even make his way back this year after undergoing surgery on his leg.
The Pistons didn’t bank on moving forward without some much-needed temporary help. While they’ve already exceeded expectations this year, the Pistons still have a chance to continue shocking the league with a potential playoff run in the cards. Bringing on an experienced, affordable player like Schroder was the right move.
While many held out hope for the Pistons to pick up a co-star for Cade Cunningham, Detroit didn’t see a need to shake up the roster midway through the year when winning a title was not the primary goal this season. By playing facilitator, the Pistons got some under-the-radar help while maintaining their positive chemistry, which is a key factor to their surprising success this season.
