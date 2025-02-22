Pistons’ Malik Beasley Speaks on LeBron James, Luka Doncic
Suited up with his sixth team since entering the NBA in 2016, Malik Beasley has been in plenty of situations. Since signing with the Detroit Pistons during the summer of 2024, the 28-year-old sharpshooter has made it very clear that he’s sold on Detroit being one of his favorite destinations so far.
However, that’s not a knock to his past experiences. When recently asked about the Los Angeles Lakers’ blockbuster deal to acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, Beasley opened up on his time with the Lakers, playing alongside the future Hall of Famer, LeBron James.
It’s safe to say that Beasley likes the fit for Doncic in LA—and sees the former Mavs superstar enjoying his time playing with LeBron James.
“Luka Doncic in LA is insane,” Beasley told streamer N3ON.
“Lakers was lit though, bro. It was a great experience, bro, playing with LeBron. I wish we could have done way better that year. [We] went to the Western Conference Finals and lost to Denver. They smacked us, too.”
Beasley’s time with the Lakers was short-lived. He was sent to LA midway through the 2022-2023 season. After spending 55 games with the Utah Jazz, Beasley played out his final 26 matchups with the Lakers, averaging 11 points on 35 percent shooting from three.
In the playoffs, Beasley came off the bench in 11 games for the Lakers. The veteran struggled with his shot, making just 29 percent of his attempts from the field.
Since the Los Angeles stint, Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2023-2024 NBA season. He played in 79 games for the Bucks, producing 11 points per game on 41 percent shooting from deep. Without a long-term commitment from the Bucks or any other team, Beasley landed another one-year deal over the summer. He joined a rebuilding Pistons team.
So far, Beasley has been a major positive addition to Detroit as they entered playoff contention for the first time in years. In 55 games, Beasley has averaged 17 points, knocking down 42 percent of his threes.
