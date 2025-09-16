Pistons Offseason Departure Takes Slight Jab With Recent Comments
Amid their historic turnaround, the Detroit Pistons sought roster upgrades at last year's trade deadline. Though it only ended up being for a brief period, they managed to address a key area of need for their first playoff push since 2019.
The 2025 season was a bumpy journey for Dennis Schroder, as he was seemingly on the move all year. He kicked things off with the Brooklyn Nets, where he averaged over 18 points a night in a featured role. Schroder's impressive play led to the Golden State Warriors trading for the journeyman in hopes of bolstering their supporting cast around Stephen Curry.
At the trade deadline, Schroder underwent another change. He was one of the many moving pieces in the Jimmy Butler trade, being rerouted to the Pistons.
After a subpar showing with the Warriors, Schroder proved to be an instant upgrade for the Pistons. He solidified the backup point guard minutes behind Cade Cunningham and provided quality two-way play in the postseason against the Knicks.
Upon hitting the open market this summer, Schroder opted not to return to the Pistons and landed with the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade.
Following his short stint with the Pistons, Schroder returned to the international stage and suited up for Turkey in EuroBasket. Over the weekend, he helped take down Turkey in the gold medal game and took home MVP honors.
Schroder finished EuroBasket with averages of 20.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG, and 7.2 APG.
While speaking with the media after the gold medal victory, Schroder had nothing but good things to say about Team Germany. In the midst of praising his teammates, he took a jab at all the squads he's suited up for in the past.
"This is a special group. It's like a field trip. Everybody loves coming and playing," Schroder said. "Two triumphs at the same time is amazing. We are really a team, the best team I have ever played with. Awesome guys and awesome characters. You can't ask for anything more."
Schroder now has two gold medals on his international resumé, as he also helped Germany be the last team standing in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. With the tournament behind him, he'll now begin ramping up for the upcoming NBA season.
