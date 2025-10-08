Pistons Projected to Slide in Eastern Conference Standings
Last season, the Detroit Pistons drastically altered the trajectory of the franchise by completing a historic turnaround in the regular season. Now, they face expectations of remaining in the hunt in the Eastern Conference.
Thanks to a breakout campaign from Cade Cunningham, the Pistons were able to triple their win total and secure a spot in the postseason. Their playoff run was brief, being eliminated at the hands of the New York Knicks in round one. Nonetheless, it was much-needed experience for the young squad as they continue to grow.
Another key factor in the Pistons' success was bringing in complementary veterans in the offseason. Among the most notable additions was Malik Beasley, who finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Journeyman point guard Dennis Schroder also provided a huge boost after coming over at the trade deadline.
Despite both players having success in Detroit, they are no longer on the roster. They've been replaced by Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert, who will attempt to have a similar impact this season.
As the preseason rolls along, ESPN's Kevin Pelton broke down potential win totals and how each conference could play out in 2026. Despite bringing back most of last year's roster, Detroit is expected to fall to eighth in the standings with 42 wins.
"Largely because of the loss of Malik Beasley, arguably Detroit's second-best player last season after All-Star centerpiece Cade Cunningham," Pelton wrote. "Replacements Caris LeVert and Duncan Robinson don't rate anywhere near as effectively as Beasley, who finished second in the NBA in made 3-pointers last season. Relying more on young talent could cause the Pistons to take a short-term step back."
While the Pistons did lose some depth in the offseason, there is still a good chance they are able to improve to some degree in 2026. For starters, Cade Cunningham remains on the path towards superstardom. There is also the return of Jaden Ivey, who was putting up the best numbers of his career before suffering a season-ending leg injury in January.
Other X-factors for Detroit include Ausar Thompson and Rolland, who have been working diligently this summer to round out their games.
It won't be the massive leap that they made last season, but given the current outlook of the Eastern Conference, the Pistons have a chance to avoid a drop in the standings this year.
