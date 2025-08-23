Pistons Reunion With Sharpshooting Guard Dubbed Likely Outcome
Heading into the offseason, one of the top objectives for the Detroit Pistons was re-signing veteran guard Malik Beasley. However, the front office was forced to pivot after stunning news emerged just before free agency. Following recent developments, the door has opened for the two sides to reunite again.
Earlier this summer, it was revealed that Beasley was the target of a federal investigation connected to gambling. The accusations weren't tied to his time in Detroit, as it was due to alleged actions in 2024 when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
On Friday morning, NBA insider Shams Charania reported the latest regarding Beasley. Beasley is no longer a target, and he has not been found guilty of any infractions. With this ordeal behind him now, the sharpshooting guard can focus on finding a home for the 2026 season.
Malik Beasley returning to Pistons viewed as 'most likely outcome'
Following the news that Beasley's investigation ended, CBS Sports' Robby Kalland broke down possible landing spots for the journeyman guard in free agency. Though it might be at a lower price now, him returning to the Pistons was cited as the most likely outcome.
The Pistons are still well under the luxury tax line, and while they can't offer him the same mid-level deal again, they can offer him more than teams that might chase him for the minimum. Even though they added shooting in Robinson and more wing help in LeVert, they clearly valued Beasley's skills and were ready to pay him handsomely this summer. I doubt that's changed entirely because of their other additions.
It goes without saying why the Pistons should be open to the idea of bringing back Beasley. He proved to be a crucial addition last offseason, nearly capturing Sixth Man of the Year. On top of this, Detroit still has an open roster spot to fill.
Trajan Langdon brought in a new three-point specialist this summer in the form of Duncan Robinson. However, with a playmaker the caliber of Cade Cunningham leading the charge, the Pistons can never have enough shooting. Knowing this, Beasley should certainly be on Detroit's radar in these final weeks of the offseason.
