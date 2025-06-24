All Pistons

Pistons Rival's Proven Star Hit With Devastating Injury Blow

Tyrese Haliburton's impressive postseason ended in the worst way.

Justin Grasso

Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball while Detroit Pistons guard Marcus Sasser (25) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons watched their division rival come up short in the 2025 NBA Finals. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, they lost much more than the do-or-die Game 7. The Pacers witnessed their top star, Tyrese Haliburton, go down with a non-contact injury.

Considering Haliburton was known to be dealing with a calf injury, the sight of him going down the way he did made many fear that he might’ve suffered a major Achilles injury. After the game, the Pacers star was spotted with a boot and using crutches to get around.

On Monday, the Pacers’ worst fear was confirmed. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7. The young star has a long road of recovery ahead.

The Eastern Conference has seen a notable number of injuries throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Before Haliburton, the Milwaukee Bucks watched the veteran All-Star, Damian Lillard, suffer an Achilles injury. In the following round, the Boston Celtics saw Jayson Tatum go down as well.

Suddenly, some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference are staring at a tough year ahead. Two of them are placed in the same division as the Pistons, who struggled with their battles in the Central Division this past season, despite exceeding expectations.

Detroit won just five of its 16 divisional matchups this past season. Three of those victories came against the Bulls, who placed last in the Central Division, posting a 39-43 record on the year.

The Pistons defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Pacers just once this past season. They haven’t been able to defeat the Bucks since 2022. Currently, Milwaukee holds a 13-game winning streak over the Pistons.

Injuries to stars won’t suddenly make the Central Division—and the Eastern Conference—a cakewalk next season, but the crown doesn’t exist on this side of the league anymore. The unfortunate injury state for some of the top stars in the East could cause a shake-up next season.

Latest on Detroit Pistons on SI

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News