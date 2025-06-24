Pistons Rival's Proven Star Hit With Devastating Injury Blow
On Sunday, the Detroit Pistons watched their division rival come up short in the 2025 NBA Finals. Unfortunately for the Indiana Pacers, they lost much more than the do-or-die Game 7. The Pacers witnessed their top star, Tyrese Haliburton, go down with a non-contact injury.
Considering Haliburton was known to be dealing with a calf injury, the sight of him going down the way he did made many fear that he might’ve suffered a major Achilles injury. After the game, the Pacers star was spotted with a boot and using crutches to get around.
On Monday, the Pacers’ worst fear was confirmed. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Haliburton suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Game 7. The young star has a long road of recovery ahead.
The Eastern Conference has seen a notable number of injuries throughout the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Before Haliburton, the Milwaukee Bucks watched the veteran All-Star, Damian Lillard, suffer an Achilles injury. In the following round, the Boston Celtics saw Jayson Tatum go down as well.
Suddenly, some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference are staring at a tough year ahead. Two of them are placed in the same division as the Pistons, who struggled with their battles in the Central Division this past season, despite exceeding expectations.
Detroit won just five of its 16 divisional matchups this past season. Three of those victories came against the Bulls, who placed last in the Central Division, posting a 39-43 record on the year.
The Pistons defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Pacers just once this past season. They haven’t been able to defeat the Bucks since 2022. Currently, Milwaukee holds a 13-game winning streak over the Pistons.
Injuries to stars won’t suddenly make the Central Division—and the Eastern Conference—a cakewalk next season, but the crown doesn’t exist on this side of the league anymore. The unfortunate injury state for some of the top stars in the East could cause a shake-up next season.