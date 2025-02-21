Pistons Star Cade Cunningham in Rare Company With Luka Doncic
In his fourth NBA season, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has emerged as a star-level talent. As he continues his breakout campaign, the former No. 1 pick finds himself in exclsuive company with a pair on all-time talents at his position.
Throughout NBA history, there have been countless successful teams who have built out their roster around a point guard who can serve as an all-around hub. Based on what they've seen this season, the Pistons can follow a similar blueprint with Cunningham. As a jumbo-sized point guard, he is capable of filling the stat sheet on a nightly basis. Coming out of the All-Star break, Cunningham is averaging 25.4 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 9.4 APG.
With his strong all-around play, Cunningham has joined a rare group of point guards. Across his first 188 career games, he's tallied 4,029 points, 1,362 assists and 1,013 rebounds. The only other players to reach this mark or surpass in the same time are Luka Doncic and Oscar Roberston.
Robertson, a Hall of Famer, is one of the best point guards ever and was the triple-double king for decades before Russell Westbrook eventually surpassed him. As for Doncic, he already has five All-NBA selections under his belt and he's only 25. For Cunningham to be in the same breath as these players is a testament to how far he's come since the Pistons drafted him first overall in 2021.
Following the first All-Star selection of his young career, Cunningham will now attempt to lead the Pistons to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Detroit's first game out of the break is on Friday, when they'll take on the San Antonio Spurs.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade