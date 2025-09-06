Pistons Veteran Lands Respectable Spot in Recent Position Rankings
In the midst of adding veterans to their roster last summer, the Detroit Pistons decided to reunite with a familiar face. Although his production took a noticeable dip in 2025, he was still reasonably ranked among his counterparts at his position.
Prior to returning to Detroit, Harris was a key piece for the Philadelphia 76ers as they aimed to contend in the Eastern Conference. Following a five-and-a-half-year run with the organization, he went a different route for the next chapter of his career.
Instead of trying to chase a championship on a contender, Harris joined a young Pistons team to serve as a mentor for the next generation. As a consummate professional, he is a good choice for a mentor for Detroit's batch of former lottery picks.
While he was mainly brought in to serve as a veteran leader for the Pistons, Harris still managed to provide a boost on the floor. He continues to be a do-it-all forward at this later stage of his career, averaging 13.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 2.2 APG on 34.5% shooting from three in the regular season.
Ahead of the 2026 season, the people at HoopsHype decided to provide an updated ranking for each position. When it came to power forwards, Harris landed just outside the top 10. He was slotted in at No. 12, just behind players such as Aaron Gordon, Lauri Markkanen, and Cam Johnson.
Harris’ steadiness and veteran leadership at the 4-spot played a part in that, as the former Tennessee Vol spaced the floor, attacked slower-footed bigs with his quick first step and face-up chops, and played versatile defense on the other end of the floor, all traits that helped the Pistons make the playoffs for the first time since 2018-19.
The 2026 campaign will be an important one for Harris, as he'll look to put together a strong showing in his second season since coming back to the Pistons. He is entering the final year of his contract and will surely have his looming free agency in the back of his mind.
Even though his future is uncertain, Harris will continue to serve as a leader in the Pistons' locker room as they look to build off their success last season.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury