Potential Pistons Target Issues Statement Ahead of Free Agency
Heading into this offseason, the Detroit Pistons will be in search of making more roster upgrades in hopes of staying in the mix in the Eastern Conference. With free agency just around the corner, one name they've been tied to has made his stance clear on his future in the league.
Coming out of their playoff elimination, one of the biggest takeaways regarding the Pistons was that they needed more scoring alongside Cade Cunningham. The All-Star guard did a tremendous job leading the charge all year, but he can only do so much as one person. If Detroit is going to climb the ranks in the NBA, they'll need another proven scorer to pair with him.
Following a career year with the Brooklyn Nets, Cam Thomas is a name that has been tossed out as a possible target for the Pistons in recent weeks. The former first-round pick will certainly be one of the more interesting names on the free-agent market. That said, during a recent interview Thomas made it clear that he hopes his time in Brooklyn doesn't come to an end this summer.
Though it was in a small sample size, Thomas proved he's capable of being a key piece for the next phase of the franchise. Across 25 appearances this season, he averaged 24.0 PPG and 3.8 APG while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc.
With Jaden Ivey set to come back from his leg injury, there is no telling if the Pistons will be looking to go after someone like Thomas in free agency. That said, if they were eyeing backcourt upgrades, he is certainly someone worth taking a good hard look at. He has a score-first mentality, which makes him an ideal guard complement to Cunningham. Also, as a three-level scorer, Thomas is capable of stretching out the defense when called upon.
Seeing that Thomas could command a high price tag in free agency, the Pistons might be better off using their cap space to keep bolstering the depth around the roster's young core.
