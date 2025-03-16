Projected NBA MVP Standings Feature Pistons’ Cade Cunningham
The NBA MVP race is reaching its final mile of the 2024-2025 NBA season. While Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham won’t be taking home the hardware this year, he remains relevant in the projected standings, proving he could get a positive look for his fifth-year campaign.
NBA.com released the MVP ladder earlier this week, which featured a top three of Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
At this point, the league-wide assumption is that Gilgeous-Alexander and Jokic are in a two-man battle for the award. For Gilgeous-Alexander, it would be his first MVP nod. For Jokic, he would take home his fourth since being in the NBA since 2014.
As for Cunningham, he came ninth on the ladder, right behind Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and in front of New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
The expectations for Cunningham heading into the 2024-2025 season certainly weren’t high. As the Pistons were coming off of a 14-68 season, Cunningham flew under the radar more often than not.
With the Pistons now competing for a playoff bid and Cunningham landing in the NBA’s All-Star pool, he’s getting a ton of credit for his personal turnaround this year, which was translated to impressive team success.
In 62 games, Cunningham has averaged 26 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from three. The veteran guard has dished out nine assists per game and came down with six rebounds per outing.
Heading into Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cunningham and the Pistons hold a 37-30 record. They are sixth in the Eastern Conference one season after finishing in last place.
