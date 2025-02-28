Recent Detroit Pistons Addition Could Return vs Denver Nuggets
As the Detroit Pistons look to keep their winning streak alive, they are on pace to get a key reinforcement on Friday night against the Denver Nuggets. The veteran guard Dennis Schroder has been upgraded on the injury report.
On Thursday night, the Pistons listed Schroder as probable to play against the Nuggets. The veteran guard is currently dealing with an ankle sprain.
When the Pistons approached their Wednesday night battle against the Boston Celtics, Schroder was initially left off of the injury report as he wasn’t believed to be dealing with any type of injury. In the hours leading up to the matchup, Schroder was downgraded.
The veteran guard was around the team as the Pistons stunned the Celtics to advance to eight wins in a row. Now, he could re-enter the lineup as a key rotational piece.
Schroder made his Pistons debut on February 9. At the time, he checked in for a little under 15 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets. The veteran produced five points and three assists in the 10-point win.
Since then, Schroder has appeared in six of the last seven games for Detroit. During his first stretch with the team, Schroder has averaged eight points and four assists. He’s been shooting 31 percent from the field and 25 percent from beyond the arc.
The Pistons hope to get their trade deadline acquisition back in action. After stints with the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors this year, Schroder is finding his footing on a team that needs his contributions down the stretch and potentially into the playoffs.
