Should Pistons Consider Calling Kings for a Star Center?
When it comes to hunting for a floor-stretching front-court player, the Detroit Pistons struck out this offseason. Players like Santi Aldama and Naz Reid stuck with their original teams.
The Pistons also reportedly had interest in picking up Myles Turner before he shocked the NBA and moved to the Milwaukee Bucks, joining a direct rival of his old team.
All along, it was apparent the Pistons would have to enter the trade market if they wanted to pick up a prominent name to add to their roster this offseason. Perhaps, Domantas Sabonis could be a name the Pistons consider at some point.
Mock Trade Suggests Possible Framework of a Sabonis-Detroit Deal
Fantasy Sports On SI put together a scenario that could work out on paper.
In a two-team swap, the Pistons would part ways with Tobias Harris, Ron Holland, Jalen Duren, and two first-round picks. In return, they acquire Sabonis on his own.
“He provides a strong basketball IQ and a physical rebounding presence that fits right in with the Pistons' play style,” Ryan Shea writes. “He would provide an upgrade in whatever role they put him in, as he has experience playing both the power forward and center positions.”
On the other side, the Kings would get a generous package for a retooling squad.
“This trade allows the Kings to once again hit the reset button and acquire a combination of picks, young talent, and veteran leadership, hoping that this time it leads to more sustained success,” Shea adds.
Deal or No Deal?
Considering the type of players the Pistons have been on the hunt for, Sabonis makes sense. In the scoring department, he’s consistent, averaging 19 points throughout his three full seasons with the Kings.
The veteran is a walking double-double, leading the NBA in rebounds per game for three seasons in a row with at least 12 per matchup. Last year, Sabonis averaged rebounds at a career-high rate with 13.9 per game.
When it comes to his shooting, he’s made 56 percent of his shots from the field throughout his career. From three, he has knocked down roughly 38 percent of his shots in Sacramento. He averaged 42 percent from deep in 70 games last season.
Sabonis surely makes sense as a fit for Detroit, but does he make sense for Trajan Langdon’s timeline?
The Pistons have a lot of young core pieces. Langdon has preached playing the long game. Sabonis is 29 with three seasons left on his current contract. He’s older than Duren and Holland, but he’s proven as well.
This price seems a little steep for Langdon, but if this deal were on the table, it might be too difficult to pass up.
The Pistons will continue to practice patience and see what they have in this year’s team, with the additions of Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert. If Sabonis is on the block, he could end up being somebody they consider.
