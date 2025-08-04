Should Pistons Take Advantage of Warriors' Standstill?
One of the top NBA free agents is Golden State Warriors forward, Jonathan Kuminga.
For a brief period last month, the Detroit Pistons were linked to Kuminga, as they were possible facilitators in a multi-team trade involving Golden State. Those talks didn’t go far enough to get a deal done.
At this point, the league is waiting on Kuminga’s decision. Many reports have suggested the Warriors are interested in retaining Kuminga, but the current deal that’s on the table isn’t moving for the needle for the veteran forward.
How Much Are the Warriors Offering?
According to NBA Insider, Marc Stein, the Warriors placed a two-year deal within in the $45 million range on the table.
“Kuminga has been unwilling to date to accept Golden State's offer,” Stein wrote on ‘The Stein Line.’
“The 22-year-old’s resistance stems in part from the Warriors' insistence that such a deal include a team option in Year 2 and their request that Kuminga waive the right to block trades in Year 1 that such a contract would provide him under what is often referred to as a One-Year Bird classification.”
Currently, Kuminga is a restricted free agent. The Warriors have the right to match any offer sheet that the veteran forward agrees to. Clearly, teams aren’t lining up to make a major offer for Kuminga at this time.
Should the Pistons Play Dark Horse?
The Pistons have had their fair share of light links to the 22-year-old forward throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. There was never any real smoke behind Kumina-to-Detroit discussions.
While the Pistons were rumored to be in the market for a veteran power forward, Kuminga hasn’t really fit the prototype. The Pistons were looking for frontcourt hybrids. Guys like Naz Reid and Santi Aldama were reportedly at the top of their list.
The ability to knock down threes consistently hasn’t exactly been a badge that Kuminga carries. Although he shot threes at a 37 percent clip in 2022-2023, that number has regressed every year since.
Two seasons ago, Kuminga averaged 32 percent on 2.2 threes per game. Last year, he shot just 31 percent from three, while attempting 3.2 per game.
Since Kuminga fits Detroit’s timeline, he’s an interesting name to keep an eye on, but it seems the Warriors are still widely viewed as the favorites to retain their forward. Both parties just need to find a way to get on the same page.
