All Pistons

Should Pistons Take Advantage of Warriors' Standstill?

The Golden State Warriors are at a standstill with Jonathan Kuminga. The Pistons should be paying attention.

Justin Grasso

Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the top NBA free agents is Golden State Warriors forward, Jonathan Kuminga.

For a brief period last month, the Detroit Pistons were linked to Kuminga, as they were possible facilitators in a multi-team trade involving Golden State. Those talks didn’t go far enough to get a deal done.

At this point, the league is waiting on Kuminga’s decision. Many reports have suggested the Warriors are interested in retaining Kuminga, but the current deal that’s on the table isn’t moving for the needle for the veteran forward.

How Much Are the Warriors Offering?

According to NBA Insider, Marc Stein, the Warriors placed a two-year deal within in the $45 million range on the table.

“Kuminga has been unwilling to date to accept Golden State's offer,” Stein wrote on ‘The Stein Line.’

“The 22-year-old’s resistance stems in part from the Warriors' insistence that such a deal include a team option in Year 2 and their request that Kuminga waive the right to block trades in Year 1 that such a contract would provide him under what is often referred to as a One-Year Bird classification.”

Currently, Kuminga is a restricted free agent. The Warriors have the right to match any offer sheet that the veteran forward agrees to. Clearly, teams aren’t lining up to make a major offer for Kuminga at this time.

Should the Pistons Play Dark Horse?

The Pistons have had their fair share of light links to the 22-year-old forward throughout the 2024-2025 NBA season. There was never any real smoke behind Kumina-to-Detroit discussions.

Jonathan Kuming
May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) is fouled while attempting a shot between Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) and center Rudy Gobert (27) in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

While the Pistons were rumored to be in the market for a veteran power forward, Kuminga hasn’t really fit the prototype. The Pistons were looking for frontcourt hybrids. Guys like Naz Reid and Santi Aldama were reportedly at the top of their list.

The ability to knock down threes consistently hasn’t exactly been a badge that Kuminga carries. Although he shot threes at a 37 percent clip in 2022-2023, that number has regressed every year since.

Two seasons ago, Kuminga averaged 32 percent on 2.2 threes per game. Last year, he shot just 31 percent from three, while attempting 3.2 per game.

Since Kuminga fits Detroit’s timeline, he’s an interesting name to keep an eye on, but it seems the Warriors are still widely viewed as the favorites to retain their forward. Both parties just need to find a way to get on the same page.

More Pistons on SI

Designer Imagines Cade Cunningham on NBA 2K26 Cover

Detroit Pistons Add Two-Way Player

Pistons Should Keep an Eye on a $60 Million Rival

Caris LeVert’s Mindset Joining the Pistons

Pistons’ Executive Lands Interest From Raptors

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News