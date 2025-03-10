All Pistons

Steph Curry Fans React to Poster Dunk on Pistons' Isaiah Stewart

Isaiah Stewart was on the wrong side of a poster dunk on Sunday night in Portland.

Justin Grasso

Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2), guard Malik Beasley (5), and forward-center Isaiah Stewart (28) celebrate during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2), guard Malik Beasley (5), and forward-center Isaiah Stewart (28) celebrate during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

One night after paying a visit to the Golden State Warriors, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Oregon to wrap up a back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers.

During the first half, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart found himself on the wrong side of a poster dunk. One night after getting Golden State’s fan base riled up over his minor exchange of words with Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Stewart’s role in the highlight play was a reason for celebration to some on social media.

via @TheHoopCentral: TOUMANI CAMARA POSTER MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥

via @Camhasshoes: Sheesh AI really is getting good

via @ParlayMo: OMFG! I HOPE STEPH IS WATCHING! 🤣🔥

via @sindhuprat: Boom Boom

via @WardeIICurry30: Isaiah Stewart shoved Steph and Steph pressed him 🔥🔥🔥

During Saturday’s game, Curry was feeling good and celebrated a little too close to the Pistons’ bench for Stewart’s liking. Known for being an enforcer-type for Detroit, Stewart immediately got out of his seat and into the face of Curry.

There was a light push from Stewart, which made Curry pause and come back. The two had a verbal exchange and needed to be separated. Curry and the Warriors found the results they wanted in the end, as they defeated the Pistons 115-110.

While Warriors fans enjoyed celebrating the win, they couldn’t help but voice their frustrations with Stewart after the game, and the poster dunk made many feel a lot better.

via @Suns6thMan: 😢😢

via @0usports: Steph Curry smiling watching this

via @ClippersIn7: I have yet to see Isaiah Stewart on the positive side of any clip I’ve seen him in

While Stewart found himself in a tough spot on Sunday in Portland, one play doesn’t take away from the defensive impact he’s had for the Pistons this year.

Coming off the bench as the backup center to Jalen Duren, Stewart has been an anchor for an overachieving Pistons squad. After Detroit came up short on Saturday, they are looking to get back on the winner’s track against the Blazers.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals

Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend

Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons

Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group

Cade Cunningham Joins Rare Stat Group

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Home/News