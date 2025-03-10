Steph Curry Fans React to Poster Dunk on Pistons' Isaiah Stewart
One night after paying a visit to the Golden State Warriors, the Detroit Pistons traveled to Oregon to wrap up a back-to-back set against the Portland Trail Blazers.
During the first half, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart found himself on the wrong side of a poster dunk. One night after getting Golden State’s fan base riled up over his minor exchange of words with Warriors superstar Steph Curry, Stewart’s role in the highlight play was a reason for celebration to some on social media.
via @TheHoopCentral: TOUMANI CAMARA POSTER MY GOODNESS. 🔥🔥🔥
via @Camhasshoes: Sheesh AI really is getting good
via @ParlayMo: OMFG! I HOPE STEPH IS WATCHING! 🤣🔥
via @sindhuprat: Boom Boom
via @WardeIICurry30: Isaiah Stewart shoved Steph and Steph pressed him 🔥🔥🔥
During Saturday’s game, Curry was feeling good and celebrated a little too close to the Pistons’ bench for Stewart’s liking. Known for being an enforcer-type for Detroit, Stewart immediately got out of his seat and into the face of Curry.
There was a light push from Stewart, which made Curry pause and come back. The two had a verbal exchange and needed to be separated. Curry and the Warriors found the results they wanted in the end, as they defeated the Pistons 115-110.
While Warriors fans enjoyed celebrating the win, they couldn’t help but voice their frustrations with Stewart after the game, and the poster dunk made many feel a lot better.
via @Suns6thMan: 😢😢
via @0usports: Steph Curry smiling watching this
via @ClippersIn7: I have yet to see Isaiah Stewart on the positive side of any clip I’ve seen him in
While Stewart found himself in a tough spot on Sunday in Portland, one play doesn’t take away from the defensive impact he’s had for the Pistons this year.
Coming off the bench as the backup center to Jalen Duren, Stewart has been an anchor for an overachieving Pistons squad. After Detroit came up short on Saturday, they are looking to get back on the winner’s track against the Blazers.
