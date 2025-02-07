Tobias Harris Dealing With Injury Ahead of 76ers-Pistons Game
The Detroit Pistons have Tobias Harris listed on the injury report for Friday’s action against the Philadelphia 76ers.
When the Pistons recently played the Cleveland Cavaliers, Harris left the game early to get checked on for a lower-body injury. Shortly after exiting for the locker room, the Pistons ruled Harris out for the remainder of the game.
To no surprise, Harris lands on the injury report. According to the Pistons, Harris is dealing with a left calf contusion. Despite leaving Tuesday’s game early, Harris is probable to play against the Sixers on Friday.
This season, Harris has appeared in 49 games for Detroit. From a scoring standpoint, he’s struggled as he is averaging just 13 points in 32 minutes. Along with his scoring, Harris has averaged six rebounds and two assists.
While Harris hasn’t lived up to the expectations for his shooting and scoring, the veteran has still been a positive addition to the Pistons, embracing a defensive role and being a much-needed veteran presence in the locker room and on the court for a young team that has struggled tremendously in recent years.
Harris has faced his former Sixers team twice already this year. He’s hopeful at getting a third chance to do so on Friday, making up for his 1-8 shooting outing from back in November.
Will Malik Beasley Play?
Malik Beasley is among a handful of players who have been downgraded ahead of Friday’s action.
According to the official NBA injury report, Beasley is dealing with a left shoulder strain. Fortunately, the Pistons have him probable to play. Barring any unexpected setbacks, Beasley should be good to go.
It’s been quite a year for Beasley, who signed with the Pistons during the offseason.
In 51 games, Beasley has embraced a reserve role off the bench. Throughout the year, he’s been averaging 16 points on 41 percent shooting from three, taking nearly 10 attempts per game.
When the Pistons went into the first offseason under Trajan Langdon’s leadership, their main priority was gaining proven high-volume three-point shooters to help with the spacing and scoring surrounding the veteran guard, Cade Cunningham.
It’s safe to say that Beasley has lived up to the expectations. After spending 79 games with the Milwaukee Bucks last year, Beasley has improved his scoring by five points per game while maintaining the same level of shooting accuracy from deep on more attempts per game.
