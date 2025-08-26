All Pistons

Tobias Harris Training Hard Ahead of Crucial Season With Pistons

Pistons veteran ended the final year of his current contract.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) passes in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Apr 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) passes in the second half against the New York Knicks during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last offseason, Trajan Langdon made it a point to bring in quality veterans to pair with the Detroit Pistons' young core. Among those targeted was Tobias Harris, who took on a very different role in his second stint with the franchise.

When Harris first arrived in Detroit back in 2015, he was a young talent still trying to showcase his abilities. Following a brief run with the Pistons, he'd go on to be a near 20-point-per-game scorer on multiple competitive teams.

Upon hitting the free agent market last summer, Harris decided to return to the Pistons on a two-year deal. Though contending for a title wouldn't be in the cards, he'd be taking on a different challenge. That being mentoring a young squad eager to turn the corner in their rebuild.

Along with providing a strong veteran presence, Harris put together a productive first season back with the Pistons. Across 73 games in the regular season, he averaged 13.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 2.2 APG while shooting just under 35% from beyond the arc.

Pistons forward Tobias Harris working hard in recent offseason training video

Pistons Tobias Harri
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in Game One of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Like most NBA players, Harris is spending his offseason training out in California. A little over a month out from training camp, the veteran forward appears ready for the 2026 campaign. Last week, Harris' training posted clips of him going against other pros in an open run, and his offensive abilities were on full display.

The 2026 season is an important one for Harris, as he has a lot riding on playing well. While helping the Pistons keep climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference, he'll also have to worry about his looming free agency.

Not far removed from his 33rd birthday, Harris is on the tail end of his time in the NBA. Understanding where he's at in his career, next offseason could be his last chance to secure a sizable contract. However, he'll only be able to capitalize if he's able to put together a strong campaign for the Pistons.

With Cade Cunningham and a returning Jaden Ivey likely being the featured parts of Detroit's offense, Harris will likely slot in as the third option behind this duo. Still more than capable of being an all-around talent on the wing, he has a chance to be a key member of the supporting cast next season.

More Pistons on SI

Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List

Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame

NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions

Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury

Nuggets Veteran Gets Candid About Pistons Experience

Published
Kevin McCormick
KEVIN MCCORMICK

Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda.

Home/News