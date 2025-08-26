Tobias Harris Training Hard Ahead of Crucial Season With Pistons
Last offseason, Trajan Langdon made it a point to bring in quality veterans to pair with the Detroit Pistons' young core. Among those targeted was Tobias Harris, who took on a very different role in his second stint with the franchise.
When Harris first arrived in Detroit back in 2015, he was a young talent still trying to showcase his abilities. Following a brief run with the Pistons, he'd go on to be a near 20-point-per-game scorer on multiple competitive teams.
Upon hitting the free agent market last summer, Harris decided to return to the Pistons on a two-year deal. Though contending for a title wouldn't be in the cards, he'd be taking on a different challenge. That being mentoring a young squad eager to turn the corner in their rebuild.
Along with providing a strong veteran presence, Harris put together a productive first season back with the Pistons. Across 73 games in the regular season, he averaged 13.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 2.2 APG while shooting just under 35% from beyond the arc.
Pistons forward Tobias Harris working hard in recent offseason training video
Like most NBA players, Harris is spending his offseason training out in California. A little over a month out from training camp, the veteran forward appears ready for the 2026 campaign. Last week, Harris' training posted clips of him going against other pros in an open run, and his offensive abilities were on full display.
The 2026 season is an important one for Harris, as he has a lot riding on playing well. While helping the Pistons keep climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference, he'll also have to worry about his looming free agency.
Not far removed from his 33rd birthday, Harris is on the tail end of his time in the NBA. Understanding where he's at in his career, next offseason could be his last chance to secure a sizable contract. However, he'll only be able to capitalize if he's able to put together a strong campaign for the Pistons.
With Cade Cunningham and a returning Jaden Ivey likely being the featured parts of Detroit's offense, Harris will likely slot in as the third option behind this duo. Still more than capable of being an all-around talent on the wing, he has a chance to be a key member of the supporting cast next season.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Lands on Rare NBA Stat List
Pistons Forward Hints at Improved Physical Frame
NBA Executive Offers Take on Pistons’ Core Additions
Jaden Ivey Seen in Action Post-Injury