Toronto Raptors Rising Star Suffers Injury Before Pistons Matchup
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons will host the Toronto Raptors. For the Raptors, the game marks the second matchup of a back-to-back set.
The Raptors’ injury report will be something to keep an eye on, as Toronto’s rising star Gradey Dick left the Sunday night matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers early. As the Cavs and the Raptors battled it out in the fourth quarter, Dick was reportedly dealing with left calf soreness.
According to Sportsnet, the Raptors didn’t have a detailed update on the second-year standout after the game. He’ll have to get evaluated again on Monday to determine his status against the Pistons.
Last year, Gradey Dick was a standout prospect from Kansas. Entering the 2023 NBA Draft, where the Pistons held the fifth-overall pick, Dick was projected to land within the lottery. The Pistons passed up on him for the Overtime Elite star, Ausar Thompson.
With the 13th overall pick, the Raptors selected Dick, who garnered a prominent role off the bench throughout the year.
Last season, Dick appeared in 60 games. He averaged 21 minutes of playing time and even collected 17 starts. In his rookie season, Dick produced nine points per game on 43 percent shooting. From deep, he knocked down 37 percent of his shots.
This year, the Raptors promoted the second-year guard to the starting five. With an increased role, Dick has upped his production. In 17 games, he’s been knocking down shots at a 42 percent clip, with an average of 34 percent from beyond the arc.
The Raptors standout has produced 18 points per game while coming down with three rebounds and dishing out two assists per game.
When the Pistons paid a visit to the Raptors on November 15, Dick collected 16 points. He struggled from the field, making just four of his 17 shots. From three, he shot 1-10.
Considering his early exit on Sunday, Dick could be in danger of missing his first game against the Pistons on Monday. The Pistons and the Raptors will tip off at 7 PM ET.