Tyrese Haliburton Aims Cryptic Post at Pistons Veteran’s father
Throughout this season, the old rivalry between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers has been revamped. As the animosity continues to build between these two squads, one All-Star made a cryptic post on social media following some bold comments.
This offseason, Tim Hardaway Jr. was one of numerous veterans brought in to help mentor the young Pistons roster. As most know, his father Tim Hardaway Sr. also had a long and successful career in the NBA. Since retiring, the former All-Star has become a familiar face in the media.
Earlier this week, Hardaway Sr. was a guest on Gilbert Arenas' Gil's Arena podcast. During his appearance, he made some choice comments regarding Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Hardaway Sr. said he'd love to suit up again and take on Haliburton because of all the trash talking h does on the court.
After Hardaway Sr.'s comments went viral online, Haliburton decided to chime in with his thoughts. He made a cryptic post, calling out the former player to state the real reason why he feels this amped up.
Many have speculated that Haliburton's remark is in reference to how the Pacers have performed against Hardaway Jr. and the Pistons this year. Indiana won the season series in convincing fashion, winning three of the four matchups. Detroit's lone victory over Haliburton and company was during the in-season tournament back on November 29th.
The last time these teams squared off, things quickly got out of hand. Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart ended up getting ejected and suspended after landing a blow to the head on Thomas Bryant.
As of now, the Pacers and Pistons are set to meet again this year. However, things could change. Depending on how the standings shape out over the next few weeks, these squads have a chance to square off in the first round of the playoffs.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade