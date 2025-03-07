Tyrese Haliburton Injury Could Impact Pistons' Playoff Race
The Indiana Pacers came up short against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. On their night off, the Detroit Pistons watched the fifth seed get back within one game of them as their rival team dealt with a few injury concerns, including an absence from the star guard Tyrese Haliburton.
This season, Haliburton has been one of the most reliable players in the health department for the Pacers. Including Thursday’s game, the star guard has missed just two games. Leading up to the Atlanta matchup, Haliburton was questionable to play due to a left hip flexor strain. He was ultimately ruled out for the night.
A six-point loss for the Pacers dropped them to 35-26 for the year. They are just one game in front of the Pacers and trail the fourth-seeded Milwaukee Bucks by one game.
The race for the fourth, fifth, and sixth seeds will be an interesting one as the 2024-2025 regular season comes to a close.
What’s the State of Haliburton’s Setback?
Considering Haliburton was questionable before getting ruled out by the Pacers, Indiana is likely rolling without a recovery timeline and simply taking it day by day based on how he progresses for the time being.
The Pacers are slated for a rematch against the Hawks on Saturday night. Haliburton’s status for that matchup is currently unknown. After Thursday’s loss against Atlanta, the Hawks and the Pacers are tied at 1-1 for the season. Haliburton scored 17 points with nine assists during the first outing between Indiana and Atlanta.
Unless it’s a playoff matchup, the Pistons and the Pacers won’t face each other for the rest of the season. The two rivals wrapped up their regular-season series back in January when the Pacers defeated the Pistons 133-119. Although the Pistons had a big win over Indiana in November, as the matchup was an NBA Cup game, the Pacers went 3-1 against Detroit this year.
The status of Haliburton will be critical for Detroit’s playoff race. Without Haliburton this season, the Pacers are 0-2. While it’s a small sample size, it’s clear the star guard is a difference-maker for Indiana.
This year, Haliburton is averaging 19 points, four rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 39 percent from deep.
