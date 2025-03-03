Utah Jazz Missed Star Player Before Detroit Pistons Matchup
On Sunday night, the Utah Jazz went into the first leg of their back-to-back set, missing their star forward, Lauri Markkanen. On Monday night, the Jazz will host the Detroit Pistons to close out their set.
Currently, the veteran is dealing with a back-related setback. The last time Markkanen was on the court was during the February 22 matchup against the Houston Rockets. At the time, Markkanen checked in for 32 minutes to produce 23 points and 10 rebounds in the nine-point victory for Utah.
Since then, Markkanen has missed four straight games for the Jazz. They’ve won just one game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during that stretch.
Markkanen’s status against the Pistons is unclear as of Monday morning. With the Jazz looking to bounce back after a Sunday night loss, they have yet to make the call on Markkanen’s final status.
This season, Markkanen has appeared in 43 games for the Jazz. Seeing the court for 32 minutes on average, the veteran has been producing 19 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field.
From three, Markkanen has averaged 8.4 attempts per game. He is shooting at a 35 percent clip from beyond the arc. In addition to his scoring, Markkanen has averaged six rebounds and two assists per game.
With the Jazz entering Monday’s game holding a 15-45 record and sitting 15th in the Western Conference, they aren’t in a position where they have to feel pressured to rush a player of Markkanen’s caliber out on the floor. As the Jazz aren’t planning for a playoff appearance this year, they likely don’t see a need to roll out players unless they are one hundred percent.
The Pistons and the Jazz are slated for a 9 PM ET tip-off on Monday.
