Warriors Make Post for Steph Curry’s Career Feat vs Pistons
Heading into the Detroit Pistons’ matchup with the Golden State Warriors Saturday, all eyes were on Steph Curry. While he wasn’t able to cross the final team off his historic checklist, the two-time MVP did reach another big career milestone.
After recording a 40-point outing against the Brooklyn Nets the game prior, Curry has scored at least 40 against every possible team in the NBA except one. The last franchise he’s yet to do this against, aside from the Warriors, is the Pistons.
Curry did manage to get close to this goal but wasn’t able to get over the hump. He ended the night with a game-high 32 points to lead Golden State to a 115-110 victory. This performance did get Curry across the finish line in a different sector of history, as he broke 25,000 career points against Detroit.
Following their victory over the Pistons, the Warriors put together a special video package for Curry to honor his latest achievement:
Coming out of the All-Star break, the Pistons looked like they were poised to finish the regular season on a strong note. However, they continue to sputter after being handed a loss at the hands of Curry and the Warriors.
Despite their recent skid, the Pistons are still in good shape in regards to the playoff picture. They remain in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and have a five-game lead over the seventh-place Atlanta Hawks. Detroit is still in striking distance to climb as well, sitting just two games back of fourth place.
The schedule didn’t do the Pistons any favors, having to square off against all-time talents in James Harden and Curry in back-to-back games. Nonetheless, Detroit has to find a way to get back on track and building positive momentum again.
