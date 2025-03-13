All Pistons

Washington Wizards Exclude Marcus Smart From Injury Report vs Pistons

The Detroit Pistons expect to face Marcus Smart on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends during the first half at Little Caesars Arena.
Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images
Before Tuesday’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan, the visitors were unsure about the availability of Marcus Smart.

Dealing with a finger injury, the Wizards had Smart on the injury report. There was a chance he could get the night off, but the Wizards ultimately cleared him for action.

Smart missed the Wizards’ March 10 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, which kicked off a back-to-back set. After the Wizards came up short against the Raptors, they trotted Smart out on the court for nearly 21 minutes. The matchup featured plenty of chippy play, and Smart certainly had his involvement.

Mar 11, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) defends during the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Washington might be struggling in the standings, but veterans like Marcus Smart have brought a won-back-down mentality to the table as the Wizards close the season out. Tuesday’s action was intense, but the Pistons secured a comfortable victory.

Smart shot 6-10 from the field, producing 16 points against the Pistons. He also produced two assists and two rebounds while blocking one shot.

Heading into Thursday’s rematch between the Wizards and the Pistons, Washington excluded Smart from the injury report. Barring any unexpected changes, he’s set to play.

The Pistons are searching for their third-straight win, while the Wizards are looking to climb out of a two-game hole. The two teams will tip off at 7 PM ET.

