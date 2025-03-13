Washington Wizards Exclude Marcus Smart From Injury Report vs Pistons
Before Tuesday’s matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons in Michigan, the visitors were unsure about the availability of Marcus Smart.
Dealing with a finger injury, the Wizards had Smart on the injury report. There was a chance he could get the night off, but the Wizards ultimately cleared him for action.
Smart missed the Wizards’ March 10 matchup against the Toronto Raptors, which kicked off a back-to-back set. After the Wizards came up short against the Raptors, they trotted Smart out on the court for nearly 21 minutes. The matchup featured plenty of chippy play, and Smart certainly had his involvement.
Washington might be struggling in the standings, but veterans like Marcus Smart have brought a won-back-down mentality to the table as the Wizards close the season out. Tuesday’s action was intense, but the Pistons secured a comfortable victory.
Smart shot 6-10 from the field, producing 16 points against the Pistons. He also produced two assists and two rebounds while blocking one shot.
Heading into Thursday’s rematch between the Wizards and the Pistons, Washington excluded Smart from the injury report. Barring any unexpected changes, he’s set to play.
The Pistons are searching for their third-straight win, while the Wizards are looking to climb out of a two-game hole. The two teams will tip off at 7 PM ET.
