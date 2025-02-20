Watch: Malik Beasley Locked in Ahead of Detroit Pistons Playoff Push
Since signing with the Detroit Pistons in free agency, Malik Beasley has provided a massive boost on and off the floor. As play gets ready to resume after the All-Star break, the journeyman guard appears ready to pick up right where he left off.
The Pistons sought out quality veterans in the offseason, and now is a time where they're going to have to heavily rely on them. Currently sitting in sixth place, Detroit has a good chance to end their postseason drought. With the comings weeks being so crucial, the vets in the locker room will be called upon to keep the young core dialed in in the coming weeks.
After getting some time off, Beasley appears refreshed and recharged. On Wednesday, the veteran guard went live on Instagram while getting shots up with the Pistons training staff. He went nearly a fully minute of draining threes before eventually missing a shot.
Whether it's coming off the bench or slotting in with the starters, Beasley has provided a massive lift for the Pistons offensively. On the season, he is averaging 16.5 PPG on stellar 41.8% shooting from beyond the arc. Beasley recorded at least 17 points in three of the last four games before the break, including a 36-point barrage in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Signing Beasley to a team-friendly one-year deal has been a massive steal for the Pistons, and they're going to need it to keep paying dividends. As one of the pillars of the locker room, he is going to be crucial as the playoff push officially begins this week.
