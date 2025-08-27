All Pistons

Which East Team Has Financial Edge Over Pistons FA Malik Beasley?

The Brooklyn Nets could make an intriguing offer to Malik Beasley.

Justin Grasso

Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) celebrates in the second half against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
When it comes to the Malik Beasley market, there aren’t too many teams in a more favorable position than the Detroit Pistons.

From a financial standpoint, Beasley can earn more from a team like the Brooklyn Nets. Recently, CBS Sports explained just how the Nets could be a top suitor for Beasley, considering they have cap space.

“The team that could pay Beasley the kind of money he was going to get before the investigation, without having to worry about aprons and hard caps, is Brooklyn,” Robby Kalland wrote.

“It still has just over $14 million in cap space and could view Beasley as a way to bring in a trade chip. Beasley could sign something similar to the deal he was planning on in Detroit and then Brooklyn could try and flip him to a contender at the deadline -- or wait until next summer. That would give Beasley the maximum earning potential, but would take away his ability to choose his destination, leaving it up to Sean Marks and the Nets front office to find his long-term home.”

Making Up for Lost Deals?

Malik Beasley Net
Mar 1, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) dribbles defended by Brooklyn Nets guard Killian Hayes (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Malik Beasley and the Pistons were reportedly trending toward striking a three-year deal, worth a little of $40 million. Then, Beasley’s free agency was turned upside down as he became a target in a gambling-related investigation.

While Beasley is not entirely out of the woods just yet, there have been reports that multiple teams are doing their due diligence on the veteran guard. Soon, Beasley could find his next destination.

Do the Nets Make Sense?

If we’re talking timelines, the Nets are in a rebuild. Do they really make sense as a landing spot for a 28-year-old, who has been in the league since 2016? If money is the motive, then Brooklyn would be Beasley’s best bet to earn his proper payday after his performance with the Pistons last season.

If Beasley is searching for a contender, Brooklyn isn’t the place to be.

Are the Pistons Competitive in this Market?

Malik Beasle
Mar 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Pistons are likely still favorites to land Beasley once again. Before the investigation was made public, the mutual interest between Beasley and the Pistons was strong.

Even after the Pistons pivoted to a different plan in free agency, Beasley was spotted working out in Pistons gear. He even name-dropped the Pistons recently, while discussing what his future looked like. Beasley wasn’t ruling out joining a new team, but the Pistons were certainly still on his mind.

The Pistons can offer more than the veteran’s minimum, which is an advantage over teams like the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the Pistons are still figuring out which tier of contender they are, Detroit plans to be back in the playoff spotlight next spring.

Having familiarity within the system and the locker room is a major plus. Beasley knows he can succeed in Detroit with an essential role off the bench. It could just come down to what Beasley is searching for short-term. Is he willing to take the highest one-year deal possible, and betting on a successful free agency next season? Or does he want to make his lost contract once again?

If Beasley leans toward the latter, then the Nets just might be a major threat to the Pistons.

