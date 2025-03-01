Will Brooklyn Nets’ D’Angelo Russell Return vs Detroit Pistons?
Going into night two of a back-to-back set, the Detroit Pistons are looking to bounce back against a Brooklyn Nets team that loaded up their injury report. The star guard D’Angelo Russell is among the names who will be out of the mix on Saturday.
According to the official NBA injury report, Russell is dealing with a right ankle sprain. As a result, he’ll miss his fifth game in a row. Currently, his timeline to return to action is unknown.
The last time the Nets had Russell in the mix was during their February 20 matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. At the time, Russell checked in for nearly 18 minutes. He shot 1-7 from the field, scoring three points in the 13-point loss for Brooklyn.
At the start of the season, Russell was continuing his second stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. The veteran guard was moved to Brooklyn in the deal that landed the Lakers Dorian Finney-Smith and the former Pistons guard Shake Milton.
Returning to a rebuilding Brooklyn team, Russell shot up the pecking order. Before going down with his recent setback, the veteran guard appeared in 17 games. He averaged 14 points, three rebounds, and six assists. Russell was making 38 percent of his field goals, knocking down 32 percent of his shots from three.
Currently, Brooklyn is on a three-game skid. They sit at 21-38 on the year, placing 11th in the Eastern Conference. As for the Pistons, they’ve won eight of their last 10 games. Friday’s loss against the Denver Nuggets snapped an eight-game winning streak.
The Pistons and the Nets will tip-off at 7 PM ET.
