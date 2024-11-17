Wizards Get Vital Injury Report Upgrade Before Clash with Pistons
On Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons will pay a visit to the Washington Wizards for the first time this season. It will be a night of firsts, as the Wizards are expected to see one of their players make a season debut.
The veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon has been on the Wizards’ injury report since the start of the 2024-2025 NBA season. In early October, Brogdon tore a ligament in his right thumb.
Through their first 11 games of the season, the Wizards have just two wins on their record. Unfortunately, they’ve fallen short in seven straight games at this point. While it might take some time for Brogdon to be a real difference-maker, Sunday’s game could be a step in the right direction for the Wizards.
Since 2016, Brogdon has had a steady role in the NBA. In his first season with the Milwaukee Bucks, his reserve role helped him earn Rookie of the Year honors after he averaged 10 points on 40 percent shooting through his rookie effort.
For three seasons, Brogdon played an important role for the Bucks. Ahead of the 2019-2020 season, the veteran guard struck a sign-and-trade with the Bucks to land on the Indiana Pacers. He would earn over $80 million to spend time with the Pacers.
In three seasons with the Pistons’ division rival, Brogdon averaged 19 points and six assists on 35 percent shooting. After his third season with the Pacers, Brogdon was traded to the Boston Celtics. He spent just one season with the Celtics, coming off the bench for 67 games. In Boston, the veteran produced 15 points and four assists per game. He knocked down threes at a career-high rate, shooting at a 44 percent clip.
Two summers ago, Brogdon landed on the Portland Trail Blazers via trade. He appeared in just 39 games, picking up starts in 25 of those matchups. Averaging 29 minutes of playing time, Brogdon was productive on the rebuilding squad, averaging 16 points and six rebounds while making 41 percent of his threes.
This past offseason, Brogdon landed on the Wizards in the team’s package to send Deni Avdija packing. Brogdon was a headliner in the deal alongside the rookie guard Bub Carrington. Considering the state of the Wizards, he’s likely to find consistent minutes within the rotation as he brings plenty of experience.
