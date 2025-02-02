Zach LaVine Will Miss Action for Pistons-Bulls Matchup
When the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls battle it out on Sunday afternoon, the visiting side is likely to be down a key player.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Bulls initially listed the veteran forward Zach LaVine as doubtful. On Sunday morning leading up to the matchup, he was downgraded to out. The sharpshooting forward is getting time off due to personal reasons.
The Bulls have left the door open for a potential return to action, but his presence was unlikely.
By Sunday’s action, it's the third game in a row.
When the Bulls visited the Boston Celtics on January 29, they suffered a 22-point loss while missing LaVine for the first time in a month.
Two nights later, the Bulls returned to action to face the Toronto Raptors. Even without LaVine, the Bulls took care of business against a rebuilding Toronto team as they collected a 16-point win.
This week is shaping up to be a critical one for LaVine. Throughout the season, his name has been prominent in the NBA trade rumor mill.
While recent reports have indicated that LaVine wants to remain in Chicago, there’s no telling what the Bulls might do when the deadline inches closer.
This season, LaVine has brought a lot of attention to himself for having an improved year and better health. Last season, he appeared in just 25 games, posting averages of 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 35 percent from three.
This year, LaVine has produced an average of 24 points, five rebounds, and five assists while knocking down 45 percent of his threes.
When the Pistons and the Bulls first met in November, Detroit suffered a 122-112 loss. LaVine produced 25 points, five assists, and six rebounds to help Chicago collect a win.
The rematch will take place at 3 PM ET on Sunday.
