Zion Williamson’s Status for Pistons-Pelicans Uncertain
Searching for a way out of a two-game hole on Monday night, the Detroit Pistons are slated to take on a struggling New Orleans Pelicans squad that is facing a potential Zion Williamson absence.
According to the official NBA injury report, the Pelicans are listing Zion Williamson as questionable for Monday’s matchup due to personal reasons. There is a high chance Williamson is a game-time decision.
The Pistons and the Pelicans are set to tip off at 8 PM ET.
This season, Williamson has battled with a familiar unfortunate trend as he’s been plagued with injuries. After appearing in six of the Pelicans’ first nine games of the year, Williamson was absent for most of November and all of December.
On January 7, he returned to the floor to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Williamson wasn’t back full-time, he has been finding consistency with his availability as of late.
Since the start of February, Williamson has missed just four games. In the 15-game stretch he competed in, Williamson averaged 25 points on 60 percent shooting in an average of 29 minutes per game. Along with his scoring, Williamson averaged seven rebounds and six assists.
If Williamson can’t get the nod to play on Monday, he’ll miss his second matchup in a row. Both the Pelicans and the Pistons are looking to climb out of a two-game losing streak.
