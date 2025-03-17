Zion Williamson Trade Buzz Before Pistons-Pelicans Matchup
Monday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the New Orleans Pelicans will be an opportunity for the road team to gain its confidence back after a tough two-game skid. The Pistons will also have a chance to push the Pelicans further into their rebuild as the future of Zion Williamson in New Orleans continues to come into question.
Heading into the matchup, the Pelicans hold an 18-50 record. As injuries piled up throughout the year, the Pelicans didn’t have much of a chance to put themselves in postseason contention. As a result, Zion Williamson trade rumors are once again becoming relevant.
ESPN’s Tim McMahon recently suggested that there are teams that have "significant interest" in a potential Williamson trade sweepstakes. With New Orleans struggling to build a contender around the star forward, who also has injury concerns, the Zion trade smoke won’t clear.
According to Brian Windhorst of ‘The Hoop Collective,’ an anonymous NBA GM suggested that the Pelicans will “probably see” if Williamson can carry his current level of play into next season while remaining healthy and available, boosting his trade value.
The two-time All-Star has appeared in just 28 games this season. Williamson is averaging 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists while shooting 56 percent from the field. Once again, injuries have hampered Williamson throughout the year.
At 24 years old, Williamson’s skillset has never come into question. When playing, he’s dominant, and it’s been that way since his 24-game campaign during his rookie season. The Pelicans have continued to commit to Williamson up until this point, but the bubble might have burst soon enough.
On pace to potentially finish second-to-last in the Western Conference, the Pelicans will be a name to keep an eye on in the trade market over the summer as the firesale could continue and include a big name.
More Pistons on SI
Cade Cunningham Speaks on Major Goals
Pistons Star Lands High Praise From Detroit Legend
Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Pistons
Pistons Guard on Pace to Join Steph Curry in Exclusive Group