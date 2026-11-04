3 Reasons Duncan Robinson Could Become Detroit's Most Important Role Player

Duncan Robinson has been playing some of the best basketball of his career.

As one of the driving forces of this Detroit Pistons side, Robinson is coming off a 24-point game against the Charlotte Hornets and is averaging 17.9 points on 44% shooting early in the season.

But what makes him such a pivotal part of this Pistons squad? Let’s explore.

Duncan Robinson 24 PTS (8-11 FG, 6-9 3P, 101% TS), 3 AST, 2 REB, 3 STL, team-high +25 vs. Hornets



3rd in total threes made this season (28/62, 45%) pic.twitter.com/yZRDxZ5UiV — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 3, 2026

Incredible offense and spacing

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has consistently highlighted Robinson’s relentless off-ball movement as a key factor in creating easy scoring opportunities.

His ability to curl off back screens regularly forces multiple defenders to commit to stopping him, often leaving the screener completely unattended.

With Robinson on the floor, Detroit’s offense operates at an entirely different level.

His impact is particularly evident from beyond the arc. When Robinson is off the court, the rest of the Pistons roster shoots just 33.7% from three-point range.

His presence transforms Detroit from a congested half-court offense into a top-12 offensive unit.

Averaging 8.9 three-point attempts per game and converting an outstanding 45.2%, Robinson’s shooting efficiency and off-ball gravity show just how valuable he is to Detroit’s offensive success, even with Cade Cunningham on the floor.

Detroit’s suffocating defense has rubbed off on him

Robinson has always been an underrated defender; when you hear his name, you think of a three-point specialist, but he's certainly stepped it up since arriving in the Motor City.

Robinson leads the Pistons with 2.0 steals per game, a product of his film study and growing ability to read opposing offences.

He consistently anticipates careless perimeter passes, allowing him to jump passing lanes and disrupt possessions.

Alongside elite defensive athletes like Ausar Thompson, Robinson has developed into a dependable, high-motor team defender.

His disciplined positioning and awareness make him an effective presence in help-and-recover situations, particularly when executing defensive traps.

Big game experience and veteran leadership

If you know Robinson’s story, you know he has worked hard to become one of the league's top three-point threats. Only with the Pistons is he elevating several facets of his game, such as his defense.

As an undrafted player who worked his way from Division III to the NBA Finals with Miami, Robinson brings invaluable experience, leadership, and mental toughness to Detroit’s young roster.

With key players such as Jalen Duren temporarily sidelined by injuries, Robinson has embraced an expanded role, averaging 30 minutes per game while maintaining the team’s tactical rhythm and consistency.

Whether helping orchestrate a comeback or managing a comfortable lead, Robinson provides Detroit with a composed veteran presence in crucial moments, demonstrating the ability to perform under pressure without hesitation.