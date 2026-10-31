Duncan Robinson Is Emerging as the Secondary Scorer the Pistons Have Needed

The Detroit Pistons are making the offseason issues a distant memory.

One issue was the desperate need for a secondary scorer to complement Cade Cunningham, but early in the new campaign, several players have staked their claim as that guy, especially as the Pistons were without Jalen Duren, who was sidelined by a right hamstring strain.

One of them is Duncan Robinson, who provided the glue for Cunningham by laying down 17 points in the 110-94 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

That also included 10 crucial points in the second period when the Pistons needed to get out of a slump they found themselves in, which proved to be a major catalyst in creating separation between the two sides.

How Robinson’s scoring bursts can maximize Cunningham’s offensive flow and help the young core

Before Robinson's arrival in the offense, Cunningham's biggest obstacle was the lack of space in the paint.

Duncan goes reverse through contact 💪 pic.twitter.com/QDItz4rbnF — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 31, 2026

As an elite playmaker who threatens double-digit assist totals, Cunningham is at his best when he has room to operate in pick-and-roll situations.

Robinson's shooting gravity immediately changes that dynamic. His ability to command tight defensive coverage well beyond the three-point line forces opponents to stay attached rather than sag into the lane or send early help when Cunningham attacks.

Shooting an impressive 41.5% from beyond the arc, Robinson provides a highly efficient perimeter threat and a reliable outlet when defenses collapse on Cunningham. Any team that commits extra defenders to stopping Cunningham risks leaving Robinson open to punish them from deep.

The second quarter against Brooklyn offered a clear example of Robinson's value as an offensive safety net.

With Cunningham sidelined for much of the period because of early foul trouble, Detroit's young offense struggled to find its footing while facing a double-digit deficit.

Robinson also creates opportunities without needing the ball. By forcing opposing perimeter defenders to navigate a series of back screens and off-ball actions, he opens up valuable space in the middle of the floor.

That movement gives explosive athletes like Ron Holland II and Ausar Thompson opportunities to attack scrambling closeouts, exploit defensive gaps and make aggressive cuts to the basket.

But most importantly, Robinson continues to show coach J.B. Bickerstaff why he could be the perfect complement to Cunningham. He averages 16.8 points per game, along with two rebounds and two assists.

Robinson’s championship-tested experience with the Miami Heat is evident in moments like these.

Rather than forcing plays under pressure, he remains cool, navigating off the ball to maintain the flow of the offense, knocks down big shots, and create easy scoring opportunities for his teammates.