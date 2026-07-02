Detroit Pistons Release 2026 NBA Summer League Roster

The Detroit Pistons revealed their roster for the 2026 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday.

Headlining the Pistons 2026 Summer League roster is No. 17 overall 2026 first-round draft pick Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie. No. 53 overall pick in the second round, Virginia Cavaliers center Ugonna Onyenso, and former Michigan Wolverines forward Roddy Gayle Jr. are also two of the major names on the Pistons Summer League roster.

Returning to this year’s Summer League roster is 2025 second-round pick Chaz Lanier. In his rookie season with the Pistons, Lanier averaged 2.4 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.5 assists, while shooting 31.5 percent from the field.

Two-way forward Isaac Jones and several players from the Pistons G-League squad, the Motor City Cruise, will also be on this year’s Summer League roster. The players from the Cruise include Dawson Garcia and Brice Williams. Here’s a look at the full Pistons Summer League roster that’s set to be coached by assistant coach Steve Scalzi.

Detroit Pistons 2026 Summer League Roster:

Drake Allen, Guard, Utah State

Dawson Garcia, Forward, Motor City Cruise

Roddy Gayle Jr., Guard, Michigan

Jaden Henley, Guard, Grand Canyon

Isaac Jones, Forward, Detroit Pistons

Basheer Jihad, Forward/Center, College Park Skyhawks

Chaz Lanier, Guard, Detroit Pistons

Latavious Mitchell, Forward, Ballincollig

Ebuka Okorie, Guard, Stanford

Ugonna Onyenso, Center, Virginia

Corey Stephenson, Guard, Florida International

Orlando Thomas, Guard, Langston Lions

Brice Williams, Center, Motor City Cruise

Pistons 2026 Summer League Schedule

The Pistons are scheduled to play four games during the Summer League, with the fifth game TBD. The top four teams in the Summer League advance to the semifinals. Last season, the Pistons finished with a 3-2 overall record in Summer League play, while being led by forward Ron Holland II.

The Pistons' two losses in the 2025 NBA Summer League came against the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.

During the Pistons' five games last year in the Summer League, Holland averaged 21.7 points per game, which earned him All-Tournament Second-Team honors. Here’s a look at the Pistons' four scheduled Summer League matchups.

July 9: vs. Philadelphia 76ers (5:30 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

July 12: vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

July 13: vs. New York Knicks (4 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

July 15: vs. Phoenix Suns (6 p.m., ESPNU)

The Summer League is set to take place from July 9 to 19 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.