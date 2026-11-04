Battle For No. 1 In The East: Pistons vs. 76ers Preview

The eyes of the NBA world will be on the Motor City on Wednesday night as the Detroit Pistons (6-1) host the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) in a battle for the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed.

This will be the second of three matchups this season between the Pistons and the 76ers, as Detroit recently handed Philadelphia its only loss of the year on Oct. 25. With both teams out to prove that they are the best team in the Eastern Conference, here's a preview of Wednesday night's anticipated early-season clash between the Pistons and the 76ers.

Pistons vs. 76ers Preview

Oct 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jaylen Brown (7) reaches for a loose ball in front of too Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their recent 106-93 win over the 76ers on Oct. 25, the Pistons' strong start set the tone early on the new-look 76ers led by LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. This is something the Pistons will look to replicate in front of what should be a hostile home crowd at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night against the 76ers.

Since the two teams last met, the 76ers have rallied four straight wins, three coming by single digits against the Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Hornets. Their only convincing double-digit win came on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls, where they won 126-107 at home. In that win, Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers, scoring 26 points, 11 assists, and four rebounds on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.

It was an all-around complete night for the 76ers as the four other starters, LeBron James (15 points), Joel Embiid (15 points), Jaylen Brown (25 points), and VJ Edgecombe (21 points), scored in double figures in the win against the Bulls.

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) reacts with guard Tyrese Maxey (0) after his three pointer against the Chicago Bulls during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into an energetic LCA environment against the Pistons, the 76ers starters look to replicate that consistency. Depth contributions, including Dean Wade and Anfernee Simons, are also key to victory.

What makes the 76ers so dangerous and one of the betting favorites to win the Eastern Conference at +380, per FanDuel Sportsbook, along with the New York Knicks, is not only the star power of LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid, but also the young pieces of Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

Maxey is one of the 76ers players whose impact has improved every season he's been in the NBA, and Edgecombe is coming off a promising rookie year, averaging 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Edgecombe didn't play in the 76ers' last game against the Pistons, but Maxey did, scoring 29 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 11-of-24 shooting. The key to a Pistons victory on Wednesday night is controlling both players, as the 76ers can be hard to beat when Maxey and Edgecombe get in a rhythm.

Wednesday night's matchup against the Pistons will be the first game of what should be a challenging five-game slate for the Pistons. Here's a look at the Pistons next five games

Wed., Nov. 4: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Sun., Nov. 8: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Mon., Nov. 9: vs. Washington Wizards

Thu., Nov. 12: at Washington Wizards

Sat., Nov. 14: at Miami Heat

Pistons vs. 76ers Injury Report

Oct 23, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) collects a rebound against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Out

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

Philadelphia 76ers

Dominick Barlow (Back) - Out

Ariel Hukporti (Achilles) - Out for the Season