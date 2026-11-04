Pistons vs 76ers: Starting Lineups, What To Know and More For Heavyweight Matchup

The Detroit Pistons have got off to a great start in the 2026-2027 regular season. They sit at the top of the Eastern Conference with six wins and just one loss.

Their most recent game defeating the Charlotte Hornets 124-91 in dominating fashion.

Cade Cunningham led the way, scoring 33 points on 13 of 20 shooting while dishing out seven assists, grabbing five rebounds and coming away with five steals.

This next game against the Philadelphia 76ers will be a huge test for this Pistons squad.

Nov 2, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) reacts with Tyrese Maxey after scoring while being fouled during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dominant to start this season already at a 7- 1 record, with the one loss coming to the Pistons 106 to 93.

Tyrese Maxey is second in the NBA in scoring with 29 points a game, and in his last outing against the Bulls, he scored 26 points while dishing out 11 assists.

LeBron James, at 42 years old still getting it done averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He is still able to orchestrate the offense at a high level for this team.

Joel Embiid didn't play in the first game against the Pistons, and he is still a matchup nightmare. His ability to shoot the midrange and 3-pointer makes him tough to stop. He is averaging 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Jaylen Brown did not have his best game against the Pistons the first time, shooting 5 for 20, so he will look to be aggressive after having a great performance against the Bulls, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Brown averages 20 points per game, along with seven rebounds.

This last player has been playing with insane confidence and did not play against the first team either, and that is VJ Edgecomb. He just scored 21 points against the Bulls, but in his two games before that, he was able to knock down clutch shots to help this team win against the Hornets and Pacers.

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) with a dunk against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How the Pistons can match this high powered offense

The Pistons are first in the NBA in defense, but right behind them are the 76ers. The Pistons need to have reliable pieces in this game to step up and make plays.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 23.7 points a game to go with seven assists and five rebounds. He will need to have a big night, as he did in his previous game against the Hornets and the first time he played the 76ers, when he scored 26 points.

Their defense is what has made them so special this year, but since the 76ers are great defensively as well, this is where their offense will need to come into fruition to get the win again.

Projected Starting lineups

Detroit Pistons

G: Cade Cunningham

G: Duncan Robinson

F: Ausar Thompson

F: John Collins

C: Paul Reed

Philadelphia 76ers

G: Tyrese Maxey

G: VJ Edgecomb

F: Jaylen Brown

F: LeBron James

C: Joel Embiid

Nov 2, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff argues a call with the official during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pistons will face off against the 76ers at 7:00 p.m. EST from Little Caesars Arena.