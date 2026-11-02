The Pistons' Biggest Offseason Addition Is Already Making a Difference in Detroit

The new-look Detroit Pistons roster has adjusted pretty smoothly in the early stages of the season.

Currently 5-1 and looking sharp, the Pistons have caught the eye of many.

None more so than John Collins, who has arguably made one of the biggest impacts since his arrival in the Motor City this summer.

Early season impact

Acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers, Collins has quickly established himself within head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s lineup.

Stepping into the starting power forward role vacated by Tobias Harris, Collins has added an athletic and versatile side to the Pistons’ frontcourt.

His ability to stretch the floor, attack the basket and contribute on both ends has provided valuable support for franchise cornerstone Cade Cunningham, easing some of the offensive burden on him.

With Collins providing an interior presence and a legitimate perimeter scoring threat, Detroit has made an impressive start to the season. Sitting near the top of the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons have developed a more dynamic, transition-focused offence while continuing to boast the NBA’s No. 1-ranked defence, conceding under 102 points per game.

Collins has played an important role in that early success, averaging approximately 15 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. His contributions have further reinforced the front office’s decision to surround its young core with experienced, versatile veterans capable of making an immediate impact.

However, with Jalen Duren currently sidelined, Collins’ responsibilities have shifted. Operating alongside Paul Reed, he is taking on a greater frontcourt presence, although the adjustment could also create additional opportunities to improve Detroit’s offensive spacing.

Indeed, addressing the team’s perimeter shooting was one of the priorities identified by Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon.

Detroit ranked 29th in three-point attempts, highlighting a weakness that could become problematic against more defensively disciplined sides in the playoffs.

The decision to move away from traditional, physical interior players such as Isaiah Stewart, alongside allowing Harris to depart, represented a calculated gamble. Detroit was effectively betting that improved floor spacing and offensive versatility would outweigh the loss of some of its interior physicality.

So far, there are encouraging signs that the strategy is paying off.

Opposing defences can no longer afford to leave the corners unguarded, particularly with reliable perimeter threats.

Their presence on the perimeter has created valuable driving lanes for Cunningham, who has elevated his performances to an MVP-calibre level.

With Collins settling into his role, Cunningham continuing to lead from the front and the supporting cast beginning to find its rhythm, Detroit is a team that can’t be slept on.