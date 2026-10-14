Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Preseason Preview, Availability Report

The Detroit Pistons will hit the road for the final time this preseason when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

With a 1-1 preseason record, including a win against the Phoenix Suns and an overtime loss to the Washington Wizards, the Pistons look to secure another win before closing out the preseason on Friday against the Toronto Raptors at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons' preseason has given fans an early preview of what they could be in for when the regular season tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the Boston Celtics at LCA. Thrilling second-half comebacks and two scuffles have highlighted an exciting preseason for Detroit.

Here’s a look at what the Pistons could have in store for them on Wednesday night against the Timberwolves.

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Preview

Oct 12, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (5) reacts after making a shot during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Timberwolves have played four games this season and are 3-1 with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, and New York Knicks. The Timberwolves one loss came to the Indiana Pacers, which was played at Tyrese Haliburton’s alma mater, Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.

Wednesday’s clash with the Pistons will be the Timberwolves' final home game of the preseason before they wrap up the schedule on Friday in the Windy City against the Chicago Bulls.

After a 2025-26 season that saw the Timberwolves upset the Denver Nuggets in the first round before falling to eventual Western Conference champions the San Antonio Spurs in the second round, Minnesota enters this year as a top contender again, especially with the addition of LaMelo Ball this offseason.

In the four preseason games the Timberwolves played, Anthony Edwards has led Minnesota in three matchups, with his best outing coming in Minnesota’s recent 122-104 road win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

LaMelo Ball and Rudy Gobert also played in the Timberwolves' last preseason game against the Knicks, earning 20-plus minutes and combining for 12 points. Both of them look to make an impact against the Pistons.

Last season, the Pistons swept the Timberwolves, with their best win coming on March 28 on the road, when Detroit won 109-87. According to the recent availability report, the Timberwolves are expected to play Edwards again in Wednesday night’s matchup against the Pistons.

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Ebuka Okorie (23) tries to keep the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Kennedy Chandler (2) in the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Pistons, a player who will continue to be worth watching against the Timberwolves is former Stanford Cardinal rookie guard Ebuka Okorie, who has shown great potential in Detroit's first preseason games against the Suns and Wizards.

After the preseason opener where he scored seven points on 3-of-4 shooting and recorded the game-winning bucket, Okorie followed it up with another impressive showing on the road against the Wizards. In the overtime loss, Okorie led the Pistons in scoring with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting. Can Okorie build on his performance again against a talented Timberwolves backcourt?

Pistons vs. Timberwolves Availability Report

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) tries to keep the ball away from Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren both sat out in the Pistons' 114-108 overtime road loss to the Washington Wizards and are listed as game-time decisions with rest on Detroit’s availability report ahead of Wednesday night’s game.

The Timberwolves availability report, however, is a little more lengthy. Here’s a full list of Minnesota’s report.

Game Time Decisions

C Rocco Zikarsky (undisclosed)

G Terrence Shannon Jr. (undisclosed)

F Jonathan Kuminga (rest)

F Enrique Freeman (shoulder)

Out

G Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles)