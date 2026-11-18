The Detroit Pistons picked up their biggest win of the season and sent a message to the league that they are a threat. They defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-93 with another Cade Cunningham masterpiece.

Cade finished the game with 27 points on 12-for-25 shooting, with five rebounds and six assists. He accepted the challenge of rising to the occasion against Victor Wembanyama.

The Pistons are now 9-4 on the season and look to get another win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Nov 16, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A look at the Pelicans

The Pelicans sit at 5-10 on the season, but they picked up a convincing win against the Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry, 115-94.

Zion Williamson leads this team, averaging 21 points per game and shooting 59% from the field and 46% from beyond the arc. The best thing about Williamson is that he has played in 14 of the 15 games this season, whereas in the past he wasn't available.

Derek Queen is another young competitive big who has had a great season for the Pelicans so far. He scores 12 points per game and grabs 6 rebounds as well. He is a high-motor big who can wear you out and both ends of the floor.

The Pistons will have their work cut out for them, here are some keys to the game.

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles up court during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keys to the game

The biggest key for the Pistons will be the fatigue factor. Playing last night and getting a statement win against the hottest team in the NBA, then turning around to play again, will be a challenge.

Back-to-back road games for the Pistons will be tough to travel tired, but if the Pistons can overcome the hump of being tired, they can set themselves up to get two wins in a row.

Another key is whether Daniss Jenkins produces tonight once again at the level he did against the Spurs. Jenkins scored 25 points on 11-21 shooting to go along with three triples as well. He has been inconsistent at times, but when he is scoring the basketball efficiently, it opens this team up so much.

Ausar Thompson had a near triple-double with 14 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists, and five steals. He has turned into one of the best all-around players in the NBA, and it will be important for him to keep playing at this level so the Pistons can keep winning.

This is a game where the Pistons cannot just roll over and think that just because they beat the Spurs, they can walk in and beat the Pelicans. This team is hungry and loves to play fast, so the Pistons have to be ready to go.

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (24) reacts after scoring a three-point basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Projected Starting Lineups

Detroit Pistons

G- Cade Cunningham

G-Daniss Jenkins

F- Ausar Thompson

F- Kevin Hureter (started last game)

C- John Collins

New Orleans Pelicans

G-Jeremiah Fears

G- Saddiq Bey

F- Herbert Jones

F- Zion Willamson

C-Yivis Missi or Derek Queen

The Pistons and Pelicans will have some injuries they are dealing with in this game that they will need to overcome at 8:00 p.m. at Smoothie King Center.