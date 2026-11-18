Pistons vs. Pelicans: Detroit Closes Out Four-Game Road Trip
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The Detroit Pistons sent a statement to the rest of the NBA on Tuesday night, earning a 105-93 win over the red-hot San Antonio Spurs. With the win, the Pistons improved to 9-4 overall and ended the Spurs' 12-game winning streak.
Cade Cunningham (27 points) and Daniss Jenkins (25 points) led the Pistons in their statement win over the Spurs. Now, Detroit looks to close out its four-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night before returning home to the Motor City for a pivotal NBA Cup group game with another top Eastern Conference team, the Toronto Raptors.
Here’s a preview of Wednesday night’s game, the first of two matchups this season between the Pistons and Pelicans:
Pistons vs Pelicans Preview
In the Pistons' last three games against the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs, Cade Cunningham has made an MVP statement. In those three games, Cunningham has combined for 112 points. The streak began with a historic 52-point performance in the Pistons' overtime thriller against the Wizards.
Cunningham looks to continue this impressive scoring streak against a Pelicans team that ranks near the bottom of the Western Conference. Through 15 games this season, the Pelicans are 5-10 overall and rank 12th in the Western Conference.
After six straight losses, the Pelicans snapped that streak with a dominating 115-94 home win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center. Former Pistons player Sadiq Bey led the Pelicans against the Warriors, scoring 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 8-of-15 shooting. Can Bey build on this performance and lead the Pelicans to a win over his former team?
This season, Zion Williamson (21.5 PPG) has led the Pelicans, and Trey Murphy III (15.6 PPG) has also contributed. Murphy is out for Wednesday night’s game with a knee injury, but Zion Williamson is set to play. Here’s a look at the Pistons and Pelicans injury reports.
Pistons vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Detroit Pistons
- Taurean Prince (Knee) - Game-Time Decision
- Ronald Holland II (Knee) - Game-Time Decision
- Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Game-Time Decision
- Duncan Robinson (Quadriceps) - Out
- Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out
New Orleans Pelicans
- Bennedict Mathurin (Foot) - Out
- Bryce McGowens (Elbow) - Out
- Trendon Watford (Ankle) - Out
- Trey Murphy III (Knee) - Out
- Dejounte Murray (Ankle) - Out
Prediction
Despite the quick turnaround from Tuesday night’s game against the Spurs, the Pistons will end their four-game road trip with a victory over a struggling Pelicans team. The Pistons will earn a double-digit win over the Pelicans.
Final Score: Pistons 120, Pelicans 101
Caden Handwork is a passionate sports writer for Detroit Pistons On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. In addition to his work with Detroit Pistons On SI he is also a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Caden also has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. As a Metro Detroit native, Caden brings unique storytelling and knowledge about the Detroit Pistons.Follow cadenhandwork17