The Detroit Pistons sent a statement to the rest of the NBA on Tuesday night, earning a 105-93 win over the red-hot San Antonio Spurs. With the win, the Pistons improved to 9-4 overall and ended the Spurs' 12-game winning streak.

Cade Cunningham (27 points) and Daniss Jenkins (25 points) led the Pistons in their statement win over the Spurs. Now, Detroit looks to close out its four-game road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night before returning home to the Motor City for a pivotal NBA Cup group game with another top Eastern Conference team, the Toronto Raptors.

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s a preview of Wednesday night’s game, the first of two matchups this season between the Pistons and Pelicans:

Pistons vs Pelicans Preview

Nov 17, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles up court during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Pistons' last three games against the Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs, Cade Cunningham has made an MVP statement. In those three games, Cunningham has combined for 112 points. The streak began with a historic 52-point performance in the Pistons' overtime thriller against the Wizards.

Cunningham looks to continue this impressive scoring streak against a Pelicans team that ranks near the bottom of the Western Conference. Through 15 games this season, the Pelicans are 5-10 overall and rank 12th in the Western Conference.

Nov 13, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) passes the ball against Memphis Grizzlies during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After six straight losses, the Pelicans snapped that streak with a dominating 115-94 home win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center. Former Pistons player Sadiq Bey led the Pelicans against the Warriors, scoring 23 points, six rebounds, and three assists on 8-of-15 shooting. Can Bey build on this performance and lead the Pelicans to a win over his former team?

This season, Zion Williamson (21.5 PPG) has led the Pelicans, and Trey Murphy III (15.6 PPG) has also contributed. Murphy is out for Wednesday night’s game with a knee injury, but Zion Williamson is set to play. Here’s a look at the Pistons and Pelicans injury reports.

Pistons vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Oct 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (left) and Detroit Pistons forward Duncan Robinson (55) share a laugh on the bench during the Pistons' game against the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Pistons

Taurean Prince (Knee) - Game-Time Decision

Ronald Holland II (Knee) - Game-Time Decision

Isaiah Joe (Hip) - Game-Time Decision

Duncan Robinson (Quadriceps) - Out

Jalen Duren (Hamstring) - Out

New Orleans Pelicans

Bennedict Mathurin (Foot) - Out

Bryce McGowens (Elbow) - Out

Trendon Watford (Ankle) - Out

Trey Murphy III (Knee) - Out

Dejounte Murray (Ankle) - Out

Prediction

Despite the quick turnaround from Tuesday night’s game against the Spurs, the Pistons will end their four-game road trip with a victory over a struggling Pelicans team. The Pistons will earn a double-digit win over the Pelicans.

Final Score: Pistons 120, Pelicans 101