Predicting Detroit Pistons Full 2026 NBA Playoffs Path

The Detroit Pistons, after years of struggle, enter the 2026 NBA playoffs with a standing that just two seasons ago would’ve felt like a dream. That dream has become a reality, and as a result, has rallied the Motor City behind its basketball franchise heading into the playoffs.

The Pistons, the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, begin their quest on Sunday to capture their first NBA championship since 2004, as they'll play the Orlando Magic in the first round. The Pistons breezed through the regular season, becoming one of three NBA teams to reach 60-plus wins with a 60-22 overall record.

The question heading into the playoffs, now that the Pistons are the team to beat, is whether Detroit can continue to capitalize and make a run. Here’s a breakdown of how far the Pistons will make it in the postseason.

First Round Against Orlando Magic

Apr 6, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives past Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

After falling to the New York Knicks in a hard-fought six-game series last season, the Pistons will come out on the winning side this time around in the first round. Despite being the No. 8 seed, the Orlando Magic will challenge the Pistons, given their past postseason experience and star power.

Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane, who all average over 20 points per game for the Magic, are the three players to watch for Orlando against the Pistons. The Magic will give the Pistons their best shot, but in the end, Detroit advances in six games.

Eastern Conference Semifinals Against Cavaliers

Mar 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles beside Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

After being fired by the Cavaliers following the 2023-24 season, Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff looks to get his sweet revenge against his former team. Many believe that this is the round where the Pistons could be knocked out, given Detroit’s lack of a second star behind Cade Cunningham.

This is the series in which Jalen Duren’s performance for the Pistons will be pivotal to Detroit advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2008. Throughout the season, Duren has made a strong case to be the NBA’s Most Improved Player of the Year, averaging 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for the Pistons.

Duren stepped up during Cunningham’s absence, and now the two look to fuel Detroit's deep postseason run. The Pistons will outlast the Cavaliers in a thrilling seven-game series.

Eastern Conference Finals Against Celtics

Jan 19, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles the ball against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

This, unfortunately, is where the Pistons' magical season ends in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. If Jayson Tatum were still out for the Celtics, then the Pistons would likely advance, but the Celtics having their star back makes the difference.

The Pistons, however, will give the Celtics their best shot, and if they make enough key plays in the road matchups at TD Garden, the series could turn in their favor. Tatum and Jaylen Brown will lead the Celtics to their second NBA Finals appearance in the last three years, beating the Pistons in six games.