The Pistons May Have Found Another Hidden Gem in Their Fight Against the Wizards

The Detroit Pistons’ preseason loss to the Washington Wizards wasn’t so much about the result as about who can stand their ground when Cade Cunningham isn’t playing.

As head coach J.B. Bickerstaff experiments with different lineups and rotations, one player is starting to emerge and slowly make an impact.

Finding a rhinestone in their rookie

As the Pistons continue to study and work their young talent, rookie Ebuka Okorie is making a strong case for himself as a potential hidden gem.

His performance in the preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns offered an encouraging glimpse of his abilities, highlighting his playmaking potential, scoring instincts and capacity to contribute when given more minutes.

Okorie finished with 14 points and six assists against the Wizards, shooting 6-for-15 from the field in nearly 27 minutes of action; while his shooting numbers were far from spectacular, his overall contribution showed he could offer the Pistons more than just scoring.

One of the most encouraging aspects of Okorie's performance was his ability to create opportunities for his teammates. Six assists suggest he has the vision and willingness to involve others in the offence, qualities that can prove valuable for a young guard looking to establish himself at NBA level.

For Detroit, finding players capable of running the offense while remaining an offensive threat is an important part of building a competitive roster. Okorie's ability to balance those responsibilities could help him earn more chances as the team assesses its options during the preseason.

His playing time was another positive sign; playing a shade under 30 minutes gave the rookie a chance to show his skills in a more varied role rather than being limited to a cameo.

However, Okorie still has room to improve. Despite scoring 14 points, he went 40% from the floor and missed all four of his three-point attempts.

That shows he needs to develop a better shooting rhythm if he hopes to become a reliable offensive option for Detroit.

Improving his efficiency from beyond the arc could also make him harder to defend, creating more space for his playmaking and allowing him to contribute in multiple ways.

But this was not the first time Okorie had attracted attention during the preseason. He had already made headlines by hitting a game-winning shot against Phoenix earlier in the exhibition schedule, demonstrating his ability to deliver in a decisive moment.

His subsequent performance gave Pistons fans another reason to keep a close eye on the rookie.