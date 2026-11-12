Why Detroit Could End Up Being Aggressive Before the NBA Trade Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have strong reasons to be aggressive before the NBA Trade Deadline on February 11.

After bagging 60 wins in the regular season last year, they’ve started strong at 7-3 this term and are continuing their pursuit of becoming the Eastern Conference benchmark.

As the Trade Deadline inches closer, Detroit will know it has the draft capital and expiring contracts needed to make a major move.

Championship urgency after falling short last season

The Pistons established themselves as one of the NBA’s elite regular-season teams last year, winning 60 games before falling short in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Now, with a top-three defense and a winning record to start the season, pressure is mounting on the front office to capitalize on its championship window rather than remain passive and relaxed as it did at the deadline last year.

Detroit currently trails the Boston Celtics (10–2) and Philadelphia 76ers (9–3) in the East standings. So, an aggressive move could give the Pistons the edge they need to reclaim the conference’s top spot and set up a deep playoff run.

Got back to our identity pic.twitter.com/lp0ejyseOk — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 10, 2026

Clear roster needs – most notably a secondary scorer

A big offseason issue was the need for a secondary scorer. It’s still a need, albeit not as urgent as it was in the summer with the likes of John Collins, Duncan Robinson and most recently Daniss Jenkins stepping up, but it would still help.

Despite that, Detroit still lacks a dependable secondary scoring option alongside franchise guard Cade Cunningham.

Beyond Cunningham and Robinson, no other perimeter player averages more than 12 points per game, leaving the Pistons’ offense vulnerable.

The frontcourt also presents an area of concern at the moment and potentially moving forward. Starting center Jalen Duren is dealing with an early-season hamstring injury, while Detroit’s offensive rebounding has fallen from fourth-best a year to 24th early this season.

As a result, adding frontcourt scoring versatility and depth - potentially through rumored target Naz Reid - makes considerable sense as a roster priority, as hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult to fully recover from unless given the right time to recover.

Draft capital in spades

The Pistons are among the few legitimate contenders with complete control of all seven of their upcoming first-round picks.

Detroit has the flexibility to trade up to four first-rounders, include pick swaps in every draft year, and offer as many as 11 second-round picks in negotiations.

Despite allocating roughly $90 million combined to Cunningham and Duren this season, Detroit remains $14.5 million below the first luxury tax apron.

According to several reports, the Pistons also have several mid-sized contracts that are non-guaranteed or expiring, including John Collins ($17 million), Duncan Robinson ($16 million), and Isaiah Joe ($11.3 million).

Combined with multiple traded player exceptions, those contracts give Detroit considerable flexibility to match salaries and pursue a high-level star.