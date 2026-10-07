The Toronto Raptors are facing an important 2026-27 campaign as they look to make a push towards contending in the Eastern Conference.

The Raptors are returning most of the roster from last season, but the players have made some changes between the end of the playoff run and the start of training camp. Some members of the Toronto Raptors On SI staff spoke about players who are making moves in the right and wrong direction ahead of the season.

Stock Up: Collin Murray-Boyles

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley controls the ball as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles tries to defend. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Collin Murray-Boyles will take a huge leap and become an All-Defense player this season. The Raptors have an incredible defensive system and his skills perfectly complement what they are trying to execute." — Marc Nolan

The Raptors are expected to rely on CMB a little more during his second season. He can play multiple positions off the bench, and his knowledge of the NBA game has only grown. Therefore, Murray-Boyles could be one of the key players for Toronto in making a big run this season.

Stock Down: RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett talks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"RJ Barrett won’t be a Raptor by the trade deadline. With Kawhi Leonard on the wing and Scottie Barnes running the offence, Barrett is Toronto’s best trade chip for a centre who can space the floor." — Matthew Davison

It remains to be seen what Barrett's role will be now that Leonard is in the fold. With just one year remaining on his contract, however, the Raptors have to consider the idea of trading him to get some value out of him before he has a chance to walk in free agency.

Stock Up: Jamal Shead

Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead looks on against the Miami Heat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jamal Shead will get league notice for his role as a premier defender at the backup point guard position. With his new extension, he’ll double-down on his tenacious approach to defense, anchoring the Raptors bench unit. Shead can be projected to average more than 1.5 steals per game, and if he does, he should earn some All-Defensive team votes." — Josh Elijah Nitsopoulos

Shead just signed a three-year, $24 million contract to keep him in Toronto until the end of the 2029-2030 season. The Raptors clearly value his defense in the backcourt, which should be a huge boost for the team.

Stock Down: Jakob Poeltl

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl talks to the media. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Jakob Poeltl will be hampered by injuries and won't play more than 60 games this season. Poeltl caught the injury bug last year and it might only get worse as this season rolls along. The Raptors don't have a ton of wiggle room when it comes to the centre position, which could result in them relying on Poeltl far more often. Allen Graves and CMB are too small to play big centre minutes, so Toronto will count on Poeltl, who won't be able to perform up to his previous standard." — Jeremy Brener

Poeltl's three-year, $84 million extension has not kicked in yet, but it sets a future that could be troublesome if he is not playing enough. The Raptors likely won't be able to trade Poeltl, given his contract, but the team is going to need some depth behind him. He won't be able to withstand being the only true centre on the team for the entire season.

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