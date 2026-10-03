Jamal Shead's Path To Growth With Raptors Is Clear After Extension

There have been a number of questions around the Raptors fulfilling contract extension to those who are eligible. They already took care of their newly acquired star Kawhi Leonard with a 2-year, $115 million extension, while RJ Barrett remains in the balance with his contract discussions.

Jamal Shead on the other hand, has now been crossed off the list. Shead and the Toronto Raptors agreed to a 3-year, $24 million extension on Thursday. This is a very palatable deal for both sides. Jamal Shead, who let’s not forget, is a second-round pick out of Houston, now solidifies his backup point guard role for this squad. While the Raptors now have a clearer path to firming up other outstanding contract negotiations.

Given the Raptors’ most recent investment, how does this reflect on Shead’s growth on this team?

Jamal Shead Needs to Double Down On What Landed Him This Extension

May 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) tries to defend during the fourth quarter in game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let’s get one thing straight, this is a steal for the Raptors. This is just another example of a long list of talent that the Raptors have developed, via draft, and groomed into a meaningful role. When you look at the other contracts that were handed out this offseason, such as Keon Ellis on (2-years, $18 million) on the Brooklyn Nets and Tyler Gillespie (4-years, $48 million) on the Phoenix Suns, Shead’s extension comes in at an incredible value.

One of the most underrated aspects of Shead’s game is his durability. Not only is he able to couple his defensive intensity with his playmaking abilities, he’s able to deliver that on a nightly basis, as Shead played all 82 games in his second season in the league. Coach Darko and the Raptors front office have obvious trust in Shead after he stepped up for the injured Immanuel Quickley in the first round of the playoffs. He needs to continue to approach this season with the same tenacity and decisiveness that landed him this contract and earned him this extension.

Where the Raptors are going to need Shead to take another step forward, lies within his scoring consistency.

Efficiency Is The Focal Point For Jamal Shead’s Growth

Mar 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead (23) drives to the basket over Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We all know by now that Shead is one of the most effective facilitators in the league, even if he’s coming off the bench. He tallied 444 total assists last year, which was only four behind back-to-back NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The area of improvement that needs attention is his efficiency. According to ‘Cleaning The Glass' Jamal Shead ranked in the 7th percentile of guards, shooting a 44.8 eFG% and a 32.3% 3PT% which landed him in the 24th percentile.

Toronto won’t be relying on a big jump from his 6.6 PPG last season. They’ll need him to continue feeding the predominant scorers in all-lineups. That being said, we already saw an up-tick in Shead’s minutes last year due to injuries. He’ll need to shoot it with more consistency, especially when scoring opportunities present themselves. We saw Shead shoot 21% at the rim and an abysmal 3% from long-mid range last season. Even just a marginal upgrade in his ability to knock down those attempts, would go a long way to moving the Raptors offensively from the middle of the pack.

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