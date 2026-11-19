The Toronto Raptors aren't off to the greatest of starts this season, and there are several reasons why this is the case.

With those reasons come several different people that could be deemed responsible. Among those who could have the finger pointed at him first is head coach Darko Rajakovic, who may or may not deserve the blame for the team's poor start.

Some members of Toronto Raptors On SI came to Rajakovic's defence, while others explained why he might not be helping the team like he did last year.

Why He Doesn't Have to Worry

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic at press conference at Intuit Dome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't think at this point Darko's seat is hot. The roster has been depleted and even when healthy there are several pieces who fit poorly with the design of his offensive and defensive schemes. Rajakovic is a great scheme coach who still struggles with rotations but I think he has earned the right to see things through for now." — Marc Nolan

"Darko has been forced to play the cards he’s been dealt this season, and they haven’t been favorable. In the Raptors’ 15 games this season, he has only been able to play his projected starters in the opening two games, in which the Raptors were 2-0. Kawhi Leonard has missed all 11 games since, and Scottie Barnes has missed four games as well. It would be unfair to judge a coach who has not had his team at full strength." — Sahal Arwo

Why He May Have to Worry

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic reacts after a play during the first half. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Raptors have struggled without Kawhi Leonard, but his absence has only exposed the flaws within the team. The Raptors build these large leads only for the team to struggle and give it up, mostly against teams that they will be facing come playoff time.

"Rajakovic is learning on the fly how to coach the team without Leonard on the floor, but he is still trying to figure it out. The blown leads identify a lack of in-game adjustments, which he needs to improve upon." — Jeremy Brener

The Raptors are back in action tomorrow night as they play in their third NBA Cup game of the season against Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The game can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

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