The Toronto Raptors are still in the loss column after a 103-99 loss against the Washington Wizards inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors were in the lead in the early part of the fourth quarter, but the Wizards went on a wild 9-0 run to break the game open. Toronto had a chance to tie during the final possession, but a three-point shot from Jamison Battle fell short, and the team dropped its sixth straight game.

Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.

Winner: Jamison Battle

Toronto Raptors forward Jamison Battle shoots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Battle earned a promotion to the starting lineup with RJ Barrett on the sidelines due to hamstring tightness. Battle made the most of his opportunity by scoring 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 10 from downtown. While Battle missed the game-tying three-pointer, it shouldn't take away from the fact that he was a positive force on the offensive end of the floor.

Winner: Ja'Kobe Walter

Washington Wizards Anthony Davis defends the ball against Ja'Kobe Walter of the Toronto Raptors. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring 25 points against the New York Knicks, Ja'Kobe Walter continued to play a key role on offense, scoring 18 points on 7 of 16 shooting, including 3 of 8 from downtown. He also had seven rebounds and six assists in an all-around performance.

With so many key players on the sidelines, having Walter on top of his game was definitely a much-needed factor for the Raptors, especially when he was coming up with plays like this:

ja’kobe gets the bucket + the foul 😤 pic.twitter.com/61U8cLDYqd — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 19, 2026

Loser: Collin Murray-Boyles

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns tries to steal the ball from Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Collin Murray-Boyles left the game after 5 minutes due to an illness he had been dealing with throughout the game. It was unfortunate for him to sit out of a game like this when the Raptors could have really benefited from him and his contributions.

The team was already without Kawhi Leonard, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. If they had CMB suit up for the entire game, it's possible that the Raptors would have had a different result.

Loser: Immanuel Quickley

Toronto Raptors Immanuel Quickley dribbles against Khris Middleton of the Washington Wizards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Immanuel Quickley was the team's leading scorer with 24 points, it came on an inefficient 9 of 21 from the field. On the final possession of the game, Quickley had a chance to tie things up with a three-pointer, but he opted not to take the shot. That is a sign that he isn't making the wisest decisions on the court.

Leo Rautins believes Immanuel Quickley missed the opportunity to take the game-tying 3 in the final possession. 🤔 👀



🎥: TSN pic.twitter.com/rJmMIei7AD — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) November 19, 2026

The fact that he is the team's starting point guard makes this problematic, and it hurts the ceiling of the team moving forward.

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