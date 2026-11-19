2 Winners, 2 Losers in Raptors Loss vs. Wizards
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The Toronto Raptors are still in the loss column after a 103-99 loss against the Washington Wizards inside Scotiabank Arena.
The Raptors were in the lead in the early part of the fourth quarter, but the Wizards went on a wild 9-0 run to break the game open. Toronto had a chance to tie during the final possession, but a three-point shot from Jamison Battle fell short, and the team dropped its sixth straight game.
Here's a look at the winners and losers from the matchup.
Winner: Jamison Battle
Battle earned a promotion to the starting lineup with RJ Barrett on the sidelines due to hamstring tightness. Battle made the most of his opportunity by scoring 19 points on 7 of 15 shooting, including 5 of 10 from downtown. While Battle missed the game-tying three-pointer, it shouldn't take away from the fact that he was a positive force on the offensive end of the floor.
Winner: Ja'Kobe Walter
After scoring 25 points against the New York Knicks, Ja'Kobe Walter continued to play a key role on offense, scoring 18 points on 7 of 16 shooting, including 3 of 8 from downtown. He also had seven rebounds and six assists in an all-around performance.
With so many key players on the sidelines, having Walter on top of his game was definitely a much-needed factor for the Raptors, especially when he was coming up with plays like this:
Loser: Collin Murray-Boyles
Collin Murray-Boyles left the game after 5 minutes due to an illness he had been dealing with throughout the game. It was unfortunate for him to sit out of a game like this when the Raptors could have really benefited from him and his contributions.
The team was already without Kawhi Leonard, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. If they had CMB suit up for the entire game, it's possible that the Raptors would have had a different result.
Loser: Immanuel Quickley
While Immanuel Quickley was the team's leading scorer with 24 points, it came on an inefficient 9 of 21 from the field. On the final possession of the game, Quickley had a chance to tie things up with a three-pointer, but he opted not to take the shot. That is a sign that he isn't making the wisest decisions on the court.
The fact that he is the team's starting point guard makes this problematic, and it hurts the ceiling of the team moving forward.
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Jeremy Brener is the publisher for Toronto Raptors On SI. He has been with the website since October 2025. He has appeared on the "Basketball North" podcast and TSN 1050 talking about the Raptors. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.Follow JeremyBrener