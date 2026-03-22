Devin Booker, Suns Eye Revenge vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are visiting the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 p.m. ET inside the Mortgage Matchup Center. Fans can watch the game on Sportsnet or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns Game Details

• Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns

• Date: Sunday, March 22

• Kickoff Time: 9:00 PM EST

• Location: Mortgage Matchup Center | Phoenix, AZ

What channel is Raptors vs. Suns on?

Raptors vs. Suns will air on Sportsnet.

How to stream Raptors vs. Suns live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• TSN 1050

• Sportsnet 590 The Fan

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Raptors injury report

• PF Collin Murray-Boyles (QUESTIONABLE - thumb)

Suns injury report

• C Mark Williams (OUT - foot)

• SF Dillon Brooks (OUT - hand)

• SG Grayson Allen (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

• PF Royce O'Neale (DOUBTFUL - knee)

• PF Haywood Highsmith (OUT - knee)

• SF Amir Coffey (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram passes the ball away from Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Raptors vs. Suns preview

It's been nine days since the Raptors beat the Suns in Scotiabank Arena, and now they are looking for the series sweep as the two teams meet in Phoenix.

The Suns will be on the second night of a back-to-back after playing the Milwaukee Bucks last night, and this will be the second game that tips off in a 24-hour span. Last night's matchup tipped off at 10 p.m. ET, and this matchup will tip off at 9 p.m. ET. It's not an easy game for the Suns to win, even though they are at home, so the Raptors need to put their foot on the gas pedal.

Getting off to a fast start will be important for the Raptors as they try to get back in the win column following a loss against the Denver Nuggets, which snapped a three-game win streak.

The Raptors were up by 11 points late in the third quarter against the Nuggets, but it was not enough for them to pull out a win. They only scored 21 points in the final quarter, and that was enough for the Nuggets to catch up.

This means the Raptors need to get the bad taste out of their mouth and get ahead of the curve early against the Suns.

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