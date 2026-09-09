Raptors Trade Assets Ranked: Players, Picks and Contracts

The Toronto Raptors have several pieces they can move in a trade, whether it's a player, pick or someone's contract that can match salaries.

The Raptors aren't going to trade every item on this list, but it's what is available to the other teams in the league.

Here's a look at the five best trade assets in the Raptors' possession going into the season:

5. 2028 First-Round Pick

The Raptors have five of their own first-round picks still in their arsenal from 2027 to 2033. This is the soonest one that can be traded and is fully under their control. The Raptors can use this pick down the line to make an upgrade, either at the trade deadline or in the offseason.

This pick shouldn't be moved anytime soon, but if the right deal comes along, the Raptors should definitely consider moving on from it.

4. 2029 First-Round Pick

This is the latest pick the Raptors can trade out of the ones that are still in their cupboard of assets. The 2031 and 2033 picks are part of the proposal going to the Los Angeles Clippers for Kawhi Leonard, in a deal that has not been finalized yet.

The 2029 pick can be moved, but the 2030 and 2032 selections cannot as a result of the Stepien rule. Therefore, this could be a very valuable pick for the Raptors that they might want to keep close to the vest in hopes of making the most of it in the future.

3. Ja'Kobe Walter

Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walter is 22 years old and entering his third NBA season. He saw a lot of growth from his rookie to sophomore year, and there's hope that the upward trajectory will continue going into year three.

Walter is due to make just over $3.8 million in 2026-27 and $5.8 million in 2027-28, giving him a very manageable contract to move. The Raptors likely wouldn't be able to acquire much on just Walter alone, but if they were to package him in a deal with a heftier contract, it could be something Toronto ends up exploring.

That being said, the Raptors should hold on to Walter because they are likely going to get more value than what they are paying him in the next years.

2. RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Barrett is on an expiring contract, and any potential star trades between now and next summer should have his contract in mind.

Barrett is set to make $29.6 million this upcoming season, but he could be looking at a slight raise for his next deal. Barrett is just 26 years old and should be entering the prime of his career on his next contract, making him someone Toronto should either invest in as a player or utilize his contract and status to upgrade to another position.

With Scottie Barnes and Kawhi Leonard expected to lead the team for the future, the Raptors may not need Barrett to be their third wing. It could be an avenue they end up exploring. How Barrett performs this season will likely dictate how long his future is in Toronto.

1. Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors forward center Collin Murray-Boyles gets a rebound from Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raptors selected Collin Murray-Boyles with the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and Toronto hopes he's the last lottery pick the franchise selects for a long time.

Murray-Boyles started off his NBA career strong, acting as a great two-way player for the Raptors. He turned it up in the playoffs, averaging 14.4 points per game in a seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Murray-Boyles shouldn't be going anywhere. He is expected to be a long-term puzzle piece for the Raptors unless a godfather offer were to come out of nowhere for a player that can completely alter the franchise's trajectory, like Nikola Jokic. If that trade doesn't come in, keep CMB in Toronto.

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