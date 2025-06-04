Re-Signing Veteran Center Considered Top Priority for Houston Rockets
As the Houston Rockets prepare for next season, the center room outside of All-Star Alperen Sengun is seemingly scarce and in need of serious depth. This could be the perfect opportunity for Houston to lock down one of the most physical big men in the league, Steven Adams.
According to Kelly Iko of The Athletic, one of the Rockets' top priorities should be the New Zealand big man.
"They need to address several key potential free agents on the roster. Veterans Steven Adams, Jeff Green and Jae’Sean Tate will be unrestricted free agents as of June 30 — but of the trio, Adams is seen as the clear priority."
Adams has seen a career revival during his time with Houston this season, as he became a great locker room leader for the young team and also was a key player during their first-round matchup in the NBA playoffs against Golden State, despite the Rockets losing.
The 31-year-old center is considered the NBA's strongest player and is known to be a legitimate rim protector no matter the team he is on. His late-season showing for Houston certainly makes him a priority for next season as a solid backup for Alperen Sengun.
If the center chooses to test free agency and hear out offers from other teams, he will certainly garner attention from some teams ready to compete for a championship next season. Iko also touched on this in his article.
"But because of his two-way production, particularly his elite offensive rebounding, the possibility of Adams being lured away by a playoff team exists," Iko wrote. "Adams, who earned $12.6 million last season, would be a natural fit for teams such as San Antonio, New York, Indiana, and both Los Angeles organizations. But the Rockets are operating under the assumption Adams wants to return — and will continue to speak with his representation about a possible extension, team sources said."
Houston will have a big decision to make regarding the New Zealand center during the summer. It seems there is mutual interest between the parties, but with no deal in play just yet, fans will have to patiently wait for the return of Adams to the Rockets. If Adams can end up back in Houston, he will be looking for a long-term deal, and the Rockets could entertain the option of Steven Adams as their veteran for the next several years.