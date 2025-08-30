Takeaways from Rockets' Alperen Sengun and Turkey's Second EuroBasket Win
As EuroBasket 2025 continues, Houston Rockets fans, along with the rest of the basketball world, are watching All-Star center Alperen Sengun lead Turkey to what could hopefully be a deep run in the tournament. The team has continued their dominance with a 92-78 win over the Czech Republic.
Turkey is now 2-0 after defeating Latvia in the first game, and Sengun is now averaging 19.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.5 blocks per game. Against the Czech Republic, he put up an astounding 23 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks.
There's a lot to take away from Sengun's performance, as well as the rest of the team. Turkey is not only looking like a contender for the podium, but a contender for it all.
Sengun Continues to Be One of the Most Dynamic Players in EuroBasket
Despite being 6-foot-11, Sengun ranks third in the tournament in assists per game. His passing has been elite, but that should be expected.
Against the Czech Republic, the 23-year-old flirted with a triple-double. He was extremely efficient on offense, displaying his Nikola Jokic-esque skills, ranking 13th in points per game and second in rebounds per game.
If Sengun can continue to take over in terms of scoring, Turkey could continue to average upwards of 90 points per game. They're putting up 92.5 through two matchups, which is just sixth in the tournament.
Turnovers Continue to Be a Concern
Turkey is tied for fourth in turnovers per game with 16 per game. Of the 32 total mishaps that have happened, eight of those belong to Sengun. After committing five turnovers in the first game, he followed that up with three against the Czech Republic.
The All-Star certainly made an improvement, taking care of the ball. However, against better teams like Serbia and whoever Turkey will face in the knockout rounds, Sengun can't afford to turn the ball over so much.
Turkey's overall play should continue to improve, but the team is already looking like a two-way force through games of EuroBasket 2025. Sengun is not only playing like an All-Star in the NBA, but also for his home country.